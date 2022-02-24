A winter storm is on track to dump up to a foot of snow in parts of the Berkshires

The heaviest snowfall of the season is on the way, as the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for 8 to 12 inches by Friday evening.
The warning, in effect from 11 p.m. Thursday until 10 p.m. Friday, is based on increasing confidence in computer guidance showing a storm approaching from the Tennessee and Ohio Valley region, spawning a more powerful sibling off the Atlantic coast south of Long Island, N.Y.
With an Arctic dome of very cold air anchored over southern Quebec, it’s the classic setup for a major snowstorm over western New England and eastern New York, according to meteorologist Joe Villani at the government forecast office in Albany, N.Y.
Snow is expected to break out in the Berkshires by 3 a.m. Friday, with the heaviest accumulations — 1 to 2 inches per hour — during the morning commute and into the early afternoon, Villani stated in an online analysis.
Hazardous to very difficult travel conditions are likely because of poor visibility and snow-covered roadways, with the worst impacts in central and North Berkshire.
The storm will affect all of New England, though with less snow along the coast. Up to a foot of snow is also predicted for upstate New York, including the Capital District and the Adirondacks, west to Syracuse and Buffalo. In the New York metro area, only 2 to 3 inches of snow is likely. Thousands of flights have been canceled or rescheduled at airports from Boston to New York and points west.
There’s one wild card, part of a consistent pattern this season: A plume of milder air could convert the snow into sleet for a time late Friday morning, especially south of the MassPike.
South Berkshire should see the lower end of the predicted snowfall, around 6 to 8 inches, while central and North County can brace for at least a foot of snow, Villani said.
The changeover to sleet in southern areas of the county is expected from mid-morning to early afternoon, followed by a switch back to snow before it all ends around sunset or soon thereafter.
As the storm moves past Cape Cod and out to sea, a dry but very chilly weekend is expected in the Berkshires.
Temperatures will slide from daytime highs in the upper 20s to low 30s on Friday to a predawn low near 10 on Saturday.
The weekend is likely to offer the best conditions of the season for winter sports, with plenty of fresh, deep power for downhill skiers, and an ideal base for cross-country skiing at sites such as Notchview Reservation off Route 9 in Windsor.
Later this weekend and into next week, a dry period with near-normal temperatures is expected, with only a slight chance of occasional snow showers. Temperatures should drop below normal again for the first days of March.