A snowstorm will move into the Berkshires on Thursday, but don't expect much accumulation

The snow drought, disappointing to some residents and visitors but quite all right with others, remains in place.
However, a light snowfall Thursday night into Friday could whiten the ground, not just the mountaintops, in Berkshire County, the National Weather Service in Albany predicted.
Forecasters see an upper limit of accumulation from 2 to 4 inches in South County, with an inch or less to the north.
But, with weather systems especially tricky to track this season, “predicted snow amounts will continue to be adjusted periodically based on new data and guidance through Thursday,” according to forecaster Neil Stuart.
Whatever the outcome, an Arctic blast is in the cards for early next week, following a mix of snow and rain showers, as well as possible freezing rain, on Sunday.
By Tuesday, the polar airmass will be entrenched, with daytime highs only 10 to 15, followed by nighttime lows dipping to slightly above zero.
Although western New England is expected to dodge the coastal storm on Friday, areas to the east and south will be less fortunate. AccuWeather.com predicts snow and slippery travel to much of the I-95 corridor from northern Virginia to Maine, including the New York City and Boston metro areas.
Three to 6 inches of snow are predicted from Philadelphia to New York City, Hartford, Conn., Providence, R.I. and Boston, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.