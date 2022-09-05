<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
'Much needed rain' brought welcome drought relief to the Berkshires

People in a crosswalk carrying umbrellas

With the first significant rainfall in weeks, people wear rain gear and carry umbrellas as they cross Route 2 traversing the Williams College campus on Monday. The Berkshires got a much-needed soaking on Monday, with as 3 inches of rain expected in some areas.

PITTSFIELD — Overcast skies and soaking rain may not be what vacationers wanted on Labor Day, but it could help alleviate an ongoing drought.

The National Weather Service in Albany issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday for an area that includes the Berkshires. The county was expected to get 2 to 3 inches of rain into early Tuesday.

While rain was intermittent across much of the Berkshires during the day, it picked up in intensity during the evening hours.

People walk in the rain

People get ice cream from Lickety Split and walk about Spring Street in Williamstown on the Labor Day holiday despite the rainy weather on Monday. The Berkshires got a much-needed soaking on Monday, with as 3 inches of rain expected in some areas.

"We definitely need this rain," said Andrei Evbuoma, a meteorologist at the weather service.

"Widespread rainfall is expected today and tonight, with locally heavy rainfall possible," the hazardous weather outlook reads. "This may result in minor flooding in urban and poor drainage areas, as well as localized flash flooding."

Most of the county is in a severe drought, according to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor report published several days ago. The northern part and some western areas of the county are in a moderate drought.

map of drought in MA sept 1

A map of Massachusetts measuring drought conditions as of Aug. 30 crated by the National Drought Mitigation Center.

More than a third of the state is in a state of extreme drought, but none of those areas are in Western Massachusetts.

So far this year, Pittsfield is about 5 inches below its normal rainfall, Evbuoma said. "Since Jan. 1, we have 23.5 inches. Our normal value is about 28.6," he said.

Predicted rain Monday could help the Berkshires.

"If this is realized — the 2 to 3 inches — it will certainly put a dent in the drought," Evbuoma said. "We still need a blockbuster rain system to come through to end the drought for us."

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

