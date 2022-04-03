Spring has sprung, with milder days and lots of rain ahead

At long last, it will really feel like spring this week, though sunshine will be limited and an ample if not excessive amount of rain may dampen our spirits, especially from Wednesday into next weekend.
Monday will be one of the better days, with daytime temperatures reaching 50 or above, depending on how much sunshine breaks through the clouds. Tuesday will be even warmer, with highs approaching 60 under a strong, high-angle early April sun, with nearly 13 hours of daylight.
By midweek, the first in a series of rainstorms arrives, with Thursday a washout though temperatures will remain mild, still slightly above normal. After a break Thursday night into midday Friday, another rainmaker spreads into the region accompanied by somewhat cooler air. Next Saturday and Sunday should be drier.
No severe weather is in sight this week, but with all the rain and consistently mild daytime highs, lawns may start to green up and the first daffodils should emerge. Listen for the sound of nighttime peepers beginning around midweek, especially in areas near wetlands and vernal pools.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for April 10-15 signals springtime temperatures well above average, with rainfall somewhat below normal. Average temperatures for this period, according to historical National Weather Service data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, range from daytime highs in the mid-50s to overnight lows in the mid-30s.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
A potent storm system will move onshore in the Pacific Northwest early this week, producing heavy rain before heading toward the Plains and the Midwest.
From the Southern Plains into the Deep South, look for heavy rain, flash floods and severe thunderstorms, but southern Florida will be spared.
By mid- to late-week, much of the nation east of the Mississippi, including the Northeast, will be engulfed by heavy rains as a slow-moving low-pressure system anchors over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.
A strong fair-weather system will park itself over the West, with far above normal temperatures expected on Thursday and Friday, including some record highs and warm overnight lows in California. Temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above normal are forecast — near 90 in metro Los Angeles and the rest of southern California; around 80 in the San Francisco Bay area — warmer inland. Cooler temperatures are predicted for the upcoming weekend.
The large-scale weather pattern flips next weekend, with a cool-down and some rain over the West and a drying trend in the Eastern states.
In southern Florida, expect full sunshine most of this week with highs in the mid-80s, while the Gulf Coast from Naples to Tampa-St. Pete will bask in highs near 90, but with thundershowers likely on Thursday and Friday.
The Carolinas will be partly sunny, with midweek highs near 80 dropping to around 70 by the weekend.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Sneezing and sniffling already from allergies? You’re not alone, as research shows that across the nation, pollen season is starting earlier and intensifying because of rising global temperatures and carbon dioxide concentrations — 20 days longer in recent years, with pollen concentrations up by 20 percent.
Longer summers and shorter winters in the Northern Hemisphere are a sign of trouble for the environment. If greenhouse gas emissions are not curtailed, the spring allergy season could begin in early March within the next 50 years, while pollen levels could also triple in some parts of the U.S.
“When we look at what’s driving a lot of the duration in season change, temperature plays a big role,” said Allison Steiner, co-author of the latest study and an atmospheric scientist at the University of Michigan. Warmer temperatures can shift the growing season earlier and extend it longer, as well as help plants produce more pollen.
Higher levels of carbon dioxide can also aid photosynthesis so plants produce more pollen.
Unlike previous studies, the research team looked at different pollen types across the country for future projections. Overall, every region is expected to see an increase in pollen production from grass in the summer, and the season will lengthen more dramatically in the North because of larger increases in temperature.
For instance, the Northeast could experience a more intense pollen season as the blooming of various trees, such as the oak and birch, overlaps more.
“Trees tend to really put out a lot of pollen, much more so than grasses and weeds,” Steiner said. “They have a fair amount of surface area and they can produce a lot of pollen in the spring.”
“What [this study] really highlights is how much climate policy and tackling climate change matters,” said William Anderegg, a plant ecologist at the University of Utah who was not involved in the study. “Just by moving from a high emissions scenario to a moderate emissions scenario, we can avoid about half of the changes in pollen season severity.”
Anderegg previously conducted a study showing how climate change has affected pollen season across the nation from 1990 to 2018. He found the amount of pollen in the air is at least 8 percent worse because of human-caused climate change. At least half of the trend in earlier pollen seasons is also due to human-caused climate change.
Steiner is working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to potentially create a pollen forecast model. “You could show animations of where we think pollen is going to be high on this certain day, and that could enable people to make decisions about medication or days to stay inside if you’re allergic,” she said.
Meanwhile, a report in the Wall Street Journal last week outlined benefits of wearing COVID masks to protect against allergens. According to the Journal, “Regular mask-wearing, at least outdoors, is supported by many allergists, who say both research and their own experience has them recommending masks when pollen levels are high.”