Storm brings 4 to 5 inches of rain, hail, flooding and a possible 'dust devil' to North Adams

Ambulance driving through flooded street

This photo was taken from the Bestway Car Wash on River Street right before the road was closed for flooding after Friday's storm that dropped 4 to 5 inches of rain on North Adams.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUSTIN WAGG

NORTH ADAMS — A storm Friday afternoon brought heavy rain, hail and flooding to the city.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the northern Berkshires that was set to expire at 6:30 p.m. Friday. 

"Our estimates show they could have received as much potentially 4 or 5 inches of rain already," Michael Main, a meteorologist for NWS Albany, said around 4:30 p.m. Friday. Another half-inch to inch could also fall, he added.

The city's police department got many calls about flooded streets, interim Police Chief Mark Bailey said in a text to The Eagle. He was out directing traffic amid flooding on Friday and not immediately available for more comment. The city's dispatch said it was slammed Friday afternoon.

Flooded street

A storm Friday afternoon brought heavy rain and flooding to the city. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the northern Berkshires until 6:30 p.m.

NWS got reports that Ashland Street was closed, and a section of Church Street near Elmwood Avenue was also closed.

Do not try to drive through flood water, Main said.

"We always say turn around don't drown," he said.

The NWS also got reports of hail, smaller than a quarter, which is what is considered severe, Main said.

The National Weather Service put out an alert for possible pea-sized hail in North Adams and Williamstown until 4:30 p.m. Friday. Soon after, a similar alert was put out for Great Barrington.

Why is it hailing when it's hot out? Hail is forming in thunderclouds where at the top, it could be as cold as negative-30 degrees, and then it falls to the ground while melting along the way, Main said.

Flooding on Ashland Street

Flooding on Ashland Street Friday after heavy rain Friday.

The NWS got a report of a whirlwind at Noel Field in North Adams, and said it was likely a "dust devil," which is similar to a tornado, but is much weaker and blows around leaves and dust, Main said.

The photo of the possible dust devil was sent to NWS by an amature radio operator, but NWS said they could not authenticate the photo, and it is the only one they received from showing a dust devil.

Conditions Friday were not right for a tornado, he added.

There were also some power outages in North Adams. National Grid reported that around 4:15 p.m. about 10 customers in the city were without power.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

