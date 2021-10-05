A slow-moving storm that stalled over Pittsfield and surrounding communities on Monday evening dumped two inches of rain in a six-hour period. Minor flooding was reported on some area roadways.
The deluge was part of a 36-hour rainstorm that totaled more than 3.5 inches in the National Weather Service’s rain gauge at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. That’s close to the average for the entire month of October, based on government records dating back to 1939.
The Monday evening storm was localized in a narrow corridor over central Berkshire, sparing the rest of the county from extreme rainfall amounts. Weather observers in North Adams reported 2 inches of rain as a storm total since Sunday night, while South Berkshire totals were significantly lower.
The torrential rainfall was caused by a clash between cooler air to the north and milder air to the south of the Interstate-90 corridor, according to government forecasters in Albany, N.Y.
It was the heaviest early-October rainfall measured at the Pittsfield Airport since 2005, when the National Weather Service reported a super deluge totaling 7.2 inches on Oct. 8 of that year.
Government records show nearly 14 inches of rain in October 2005, more than triple the normal amount and easily a 21st century record-setter.
Sunshine may return on Wednesday, followed by two days of partly sunny skies and daytime highs approaching 70.
For the holiday weekend, including Columbus Day on Monday, cloudy skies are predicted, with afternoon temperatures in the mid-60s. But for the next six days, there’s absolutely no rain in thre current forecast.
That’s a first since mid-June. Rainfall has totaled a record 30.5 inches since June 28, more than double the average rainfall for summer and early autumn time span.
For the year so far, 46 inches of rain and melted snow have been recorded at the Pittsfield Airport, compared to a long-term average of 33 inches. The normal precipitation total for a full year is 45 inches, based on National Weather Service data back to 1981.