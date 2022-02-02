Storm could bring freezing rain, up to 8 inches of snow to the Berkshires by Friday evening

A supercharged, slow-moving storm is moving through the south and central U.S., taking aim at the Northeast.
It’s expected to deliver a strong impact to the Berkshires. The National Weather Service posted a winter storm watch for the county from 4 p.m. Thursday to 5 p.m. Friday.
Rain on Thursday will transition to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow late in the day, continuing until after dark Friday, according to the government forecasters.
By the time it’s all over, at least 4 to 8 inches of snow and sleet, as well as a glaze of ice, are likely to cause hazardous travel.
South of the MassPike, somewhat lower snow totals are expected, while North County could see up to 8 inches. Pittsfield and central Berkshire towns should get about 6 inches.
Travel should be the most challenging during the Friday morning commute, the forecasters predicted.
Following a brief respite from the deep freeze on Thursday, temperatures will plunge from the low 40s to the upper 20s on Friday as another shot of arctic air takes aim at the region.
“It’s a complicated and tricky forecast,” National Weather Service forecaster Tom Wasula said. That’s because the exact placement of a boundary between arctic air to the north and milder airto the south will be crucial. The cold front is expected to set up from New York’s Capital District eastward into Massachusetts.
“I’m very concerned about heavy snow and heavy sleet/ice,” he said, pinpointing early Friday as the critical time frame. “The question is does the I-90 corridor get bombed with sleet or does it snow heavily and quickly.”
Snowfall rates could increase to an inch or two an hour Friday morning during the commute, Wasula predicted in an online analysis. “Overall, an impactful event is
expected,” he said, adding that the total amount of precipitation will be the heaviest since the beginning of January.
For the weekend into early next week, mostly clear weather is expected with a gradual warmup toward seasonable levels after frosty Saturday and Sunday mornings with lows near zero before sunrise.