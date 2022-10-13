Berkshire County is enjoying peak fall foliage. A rainstorm with high winds is about to threaten that.

A strong rainstorm could drop 1 to 2 inches of rain on Berkshire County by early Friday, accompanied by possible thundershowers, high winds, and possible minor flooding in low-lying and poor-drainage areas.
Gusts from 30 to 40 mph could result in downed branches and small limbs, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
With most of the region enjoying peak fall foliage, many leaves may be blown down if the winds turn out to be strong, as predicted.
The storm, originating in the Great Lakes region, will draw deep tropical moisture into the area, meteorologist Neil Stuart explained in an online post. The heaviest showers and strongest winds are expected Thursday afternoon and evening, likely affecting the return home from work and school.
By Friday morning, clouds will be moving out and a mostly sunny day is forecast, with highs slightly above seasonal norms, topping out around 60.
If it were not for recent drought conditions in much of the region, widespread flooding might result, according to senior AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
Instead, he stated in an email, “much of the rain that falls may be absorbed by the landscape. However, in some locations, the rain may still come down so hard and fast that it may quickly run off and lead to flash flooding.”
This is most likely to occur in areas where leaves have fallen, blocking storm drains. A few small streams may also quickly rise given the general 1 to 2 inches of rain expected in less than 12 hours from Thursday afternoon to early Friday. But no major river rises are expected.
Where leaves have fallen, the rain also can lead to slick conditions on secondary roads and sidewalks around city and town streets.
The U.S. Drought Monitor removed central and western portions of the county from its moderate drought category for the first time since late July. Eastern sections of the Berkshires remain in a moderate drought, the report released Thursday stated, with the rest of the county remains rated as abnormally dry ahead of the advancing rainstorm.
After a mostly dry weekend, a noticeable cooldown is expected early next week, especially by Monday night, when a few snowflakes may swirl over higher elevations of the Berkshires. On Tuesday and Wednesday, highs may struggle to reach the 40s following predawn lows in the upper 20s.