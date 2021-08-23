Downgraded to a garden-variety rainmaker, former Tropical Storm Henri still has a low-key second act on Monday after parking over New York’s lower Hudson Valley overnight.
The system, now labeled a minimal tropical depression by the National Weather Service, is expected to move to the northeast, heading toward the open waters of the Gulf of Maine and a track toward Nova Scotia.
For Berkshire County, forecasters still expect a final round of heavy rain Monday, with potential minor flooding, primarily in South County. A flood watch remains posted until 8 p.m.
Some of the predicted showers could produce heavy downpours before a slow drying-out starting Monday night. Heat and humidity are forecast for most of the week, with little if any rainfall, until cooler air arrives by Friday night.
As of Monday morning, rainfall totals ranged from 0.65 inches at Harriman & West Airport to 1.55 inches at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, according to the weather service’s automated observation stations. The total was far below the 6 inches measured in Pittsfield between July 8 and July 14.
The Berkshire jackpot for the weekend, at 2.25 inches, was reported by a weather observer in Becket.
Lee measured 2 inches of rain at its wastewater treatment plant. DPW Superintendent Al Zerbato reports no major issues.
South of the MassPike, an additional inch or two could fall from Monday’s downpours, with lesser amounts in central and north Berkshire, the weather service indicated.
Although Henri underperformed as a rainmaker, government forecasters predict minor river flooding if the predicted showers materialize. Rivers that could approach minor flood stage during the day include the Housatonic at Coltsville in Pittsfield.
Runoff has turbocharged area streams and rivers. A measuring station for water levels in the east branch of the Housatonic River, located in Pittsfield’s Coltsville section, reported a discharge of 785 cubic feet per second, significantly higher than normal.
Up to an additional half inch of rain is expected Monday in the North Adams area, the weather service said, while other parts of the Berkshires could see as much as 2 more inches of rain — “heavy at times” — as the storm system departs. Chance of precipitation was said to be 70 percent through the day, dropping to 30 percent Monday evening.
Eagle staffer Larry Parnass contributed to this report.