Had enough lightning, thunder and downpours? Here’s what you can anticipate for the next few days.

Day by day.

Saturday: Partly sunny, mid-80s, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. After sunset, mostly cloudy, a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, low in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, high near 80. At night, a 40 percent chance of more showers and thunderstorms, low near 65.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, 30 percent chance of showers, low around 65.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 60 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, high near 80, overnight low near 60.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 80; partly cloudy at night, around 60.

Thursday: Partly cloudy, 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, upper-70s, dropping to upper-50s overnight.

Friday: Partly cloudy, 60 percent chance of thundershowers, upper-70s, near 60 at night.

Saturday (July 22): Mostly sunny, humid, high 75.

Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts for Berkshire County.