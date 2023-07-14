Had enough lightning, thunder and downpours? Here’s what you can anticipate for the next few days.

The horror-show weather pattern that has gripped Berkshire County and most of the Northeast this month shows no signs of mellowing.
It has rained 10 out of 14 days so far in July, with several rounds of extreme weather causing flash flooding and wind damage countywide.
While our region has avoided the record-smashing heat dome in Florida, the Southwest and now from interior California to Washington state, the near-constant rainfall is being viewed with dismay among most residents and visitors, especially those seeking outdoor recreation, culture and al fresco dining.
At Pittsfield Municipal Airport through midday Friday, 5.5 inches has fallen into the rain barrel (actually, the National Weather Service’s automated equipment), compared to an average of 4.2 inches for the entire month.
AccuWeather.com predicts more than 2 more inches over the next few days. The stats at Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams are similar.
Any improvement in sight? Yes, on some days, clear sailing. On others, it’s hit-or-miss thunderstorms, some potentially severe. It’s a month only mosquitos would love.
On Saturday, the government forecasters predict, any thundershowers will fade toward sunset and there could be heavy downpours. After nightfall, it will become drier with no rain expected, but still muggy.
Another disturbance propelled by the jet stream will fuel a stronger outbreak of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, with high rates of rainfall and a few gusty storms. Highs will approach 80, but another drying trend is expected after dusk.
For the work week, the pattern of frequent thunderstorms breaking out in a tropical air mass continues. Severe weather potential is uncertain for Monday and Tuesday, but flooding remains a concern since the atmosphere is saturated and the soil is soaked from this month’s heavy rainfall.
The best day of the week is expected on Wednesday — a reprieve before the next onslaught of stormy weather approaching on Thursday. Severe thunderstorms are possible, and there’s a heightened likelihood of a potential flood risk.
Temperatures will be very warm on Monday, into the mid-80s, but seasonable highs around 80 should return from Tuesday onward, with pre-dawn lows in the upper-50s to around 60.
The Climate Prediction Center's long-range outlook for July 21-27 indicates near normal temperatures but above average rainfall for western Massachusetts.
Day by day
Saturday: Partly sunny, mid-80s, a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. After sunset, mostly cloudy, a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, low in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a 90 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, some with heavy rain, high near 80. At night, a 40 percent chance of more showers and thunderstorms, low near 65.
Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 85. Partly cloudy at night, 30 percent chance of showers, low around 65.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, 60 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, high near 80, overnight low near 60.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, near 80; partly cloudy at night, around 60.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, upper-70s, dropping to upper-50s overnight.
Friday: Partly cloudy, 60 percent chance of thundershowers, upper-70s, near 60 at night.
Saturday (July 22): Mostly sunny, humid, high 75.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts for Berkshire County.