Another round of strong winds expected to hit the Berkshires

Another storm whipped up by a cold Canadian system clashing with unseasonably mild air over much of the eastern U.S. has prompted government forecasters to issue a wind advisory for Berkshire County, nearby New York state and southern Vermont.
The alert, in effect from 2 p.m. Monday until 1 a.m. Tuesday, predicts sustained winds out of the south at 15 to 25 mph, but with gusts up to 50 mph. as a strong cold front powers through the region after sunset.
The most powerful winds are expected between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the Berkshires, dying down overnight. “Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects such as holiday decorations,” the advisory from the National Weather Service in Albany stated. “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”
The forecasters suggest extra caution on the roads, especially in high-profile vehicles, and add that it would be a good idea to secure outdoor objects.
The leading edge of the cold weather system will oust a pool of remarkably mild air expected to send daytime highs well up in the 50s on Monday.
After the cold front passes through in the early evening, temperatures are expected to plunge by 15 to 20 degrees, approaching the freezing mark Monday night, then sliding into the mid-20s by dawn Tuesday, according to meteorologist Dan Thompson at the weather service.
The storm over the Great Lakes is expected to cause rain showers after dark on Monday, and a possible dusting to an inch of snow over the higher elevations of the Berkshires by sunrise Tuesday, he stated in an early morning forecast.
“The potential for locally enhanced winds along the front and the long duration of at least breezy conditions tipped the scales toward issuing a wind advisory for most of the forecast area,” Thompson explained in an online post. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question.
However, there are no predictions of the type of extremely unusual, intense thunder and lightning that surprised Berkshire residents last Thursday evening. Electrical storms in December have been very rare in the past, but the stark temperature contrasts of recent weeks have created volatile conditions in the atmosphere.
After a seasonably cool and calm day on Tuesday, an offshore storm could cause some light snow to reach western Massachusetts on Wednesday, with only a dusting to an inch. However, citing the unpredictability of coastal storm tracks, the government forecasters suggest keeping a close eye on forecast updates.
Heavy rainfall from another storm strengthening over the Great Lakes is expected Friday night into Saturday.