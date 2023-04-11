Strong winds pose a critical risk for brush fires in the Berkshires and beyond

It’s an especially bad day for outdoor burning.
A forecast of gusty winds, low humidity and tinder dry woodlands prompted government forecasters to issue a countywide red flag warning, in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
“The combination of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior,” the warning stated. It applied to Litchfield County, Conn., Bennington and Windham counties in Vermont, and counties east central and eastern New York as well.
Winds from the west from 10 mph to 20 mph may gust up to 35 mph, while the humidity is a desert-like 15 percent to 20 percent.
Afternoon temperatures are likely to hit or top 70 every afternoon through this weekend, potentially reaching 80 by Friday, forecasters noted. The normal high for mid-April is in the mid-50s.
The state’s open burning season extends until May 1. Permits are required from a local fire chief or fire warden.
Lee firefighters had to knock down a small brush fire last Saturday before it flared out of control. Chief Ryan Brown said the fire was caused by an open burn of brush and debris without a permit.