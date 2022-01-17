Strong winds pummel Berkshires as snowstorm makes travel dangerous

High winds and heavy snow overnight greeted early risers who needed to commute on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Schools, local, state and federal offices, including the Postal Service were closed along with some businesses, reducing the Monday morning impact of the fierce storm that moved northward over the Albany, N.Y., area.
Strong easterly winds could gust from 40 to 60 mph at times in parts of Berkshire County, potentially damaging trees and power lines. By dawn, the highest gust recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was 30 mph.
A transition from snow to a wintry mix, including freezing rain and plain rain is likely over lower-elevation portions of the Berkshires, according to the National Weather Service.
By the time the storm winds down on Monday afternoon, forecasters predict 4 to 6 inches of snow on the ground in Great Barrington, Sheffield, Stockbridge, Lenox and surrounding towns.
But totals in Pittsfield, North County and hill towns from Monterey, Otis and Becket north to the Vermont line could reach 6 to 8 inches.
Depending on elevation, snow totals will vary greatly over short distances, the government forecasters pointed out.
While most of the snow fell before sunrise, several more inches are expected before nightfall. The winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service expires at 10 p.m. Monday.
As temperatures rise toward 32, a light glaze of ice will make travel difficult on roadways not yet treated.
The rest of the week shapes up as generally cloudy and very cold, with several subzero overnights Thursday and Friday.