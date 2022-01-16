Sub zero weather preceding winter storm on Sunday

Another morning of dead car batteries and furnaces cranked high as Berkshire County woke up to a second straight day of double-digit sub zero temperatures in some places.
The weekend arctic blast will later tonight give way to a coastal winter storm that will bring warmer temperatures along with a few inches of snow and ice before changing to rain on Monday.
Brrrr again.
The morning lows from weather observers who checked in with the National Weather Service office in Albany, N.Y. matched those of Saturday. However, less wind meant 10 below zero felt close to 10 below.
Adams again took top honors for the lowest reported reading of minus 11 degrees. Clarksburg matched Adams with Pittsfield turning in a double-digit dip of minus 10. The official Pittsfield Municipal Airport reading bottomed out at minus 7 degrees.
Here are the coldest to warmest below zero readings for Sunday morning:
Adams -11 F 0728 AM
Clarksburg -11 F 0730 AM
Pittsfield -10 F 0524 AM
Williamstown -9 F 0746 AM
Monterey -9 F 0750 AM
Hancock -8 F 0338 AM
Sheffield -8 F 0800 AM
South Egremont -8 F 0800 AM
Pittsfield Municipal Airport -7 F 0654
Lee -7 F 0805 AM
Lenox -6 F 0745 AM
Alford -6 F 0800 AM
Great Barrington -6 F 0805 AM
Peru -5 F 1005 AM
Becket -5 F 0717 AM
North Adams Harriman & West Airport -4 F 0652 AM
A Messy Monday
Winter enthusiasts in the Berkshire won't get that blockbuster snowfall they've been hoping for from the costal storm. The low pressure system will move into position overnight on Sunday, but track close enough to the Berkshires to start as snow before changing to mixed precipitation by daybreak on Monday, according to NWS forecasters. Roughly 2-4 inches of snow and sleet will fall by daybreak before the changeover to rain.
Pittsfield has already declared a snow emergency urging residents to use off-street parking, including the Mckay Street parking garage which will be free of charge. The parking restrictions are from Sunday, 7 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 p.m.
From white to wet
The steady rain on Monday is expected last until dusk. The liquid precipitation is due to warm air aloft that will push temperatures well above the 32-degree mark, a high flirting with 40 degrees on Monday.
Monday night, the thermometer will drop into the teens as colder air moves in and the storm pushes out to sea.
The rest of the week will be storm free, according to NWS meteorologists, with another cold snap setting up for the end of the week with daytime highs dropping into the teens by Friday.