Summer in April? Yes, records were shattered. No, it’s not here to stay

Summer in April — fun while it lasted, with high-temperature records smashed on Thursday (84, eclipsing the previous April 13 high of 81 in 1977) and Friday (84 again, shattering the previous April 14 high of 82 in 1941).
Despite the temptation by some to snap on air conditioners or fans, the extreme warmth was quite pleasant. That’s because the humidity was very low, unlike the tropical heat typical of real summer weather.
However, the National Weather Service issued several “red flag” warnings during the week because of high temperatures, low humidity, strong winds and dry woodlands.
It’s worth noting that even though we had two to three feet of snow just one month ago, brief spells of record, summerlike heat are far from unheard-of around here.
Back in 2010, the high on April 7 was 86. And in 1998, it was an amazing 86 on March 31. Other early-spring records include 81 on March 28 and 29 in 1945, and 81 in 1968 on March 30.
Now, back to reality, with showers approaching by the end of the weekend, breaking the dry spell, and temps still mild but returning closer to seasonal averages, according to the National Weather Service.
The return to cooler, cloudier and wetter conditions will accompany the arrival of a disturbance from the Tennessee Valley over the weekend. Even so, overnight low temperatures will be around 50, and that’s 15 degrees milder than normal for mid-April.
Likewise, the daytime highs, while cooler, will still be in the mid-60s to low-70s. The historical average high for this time of year is in the mid-50s at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
A stronger storm will move in from the west on Sunday. The downward temperature trend will accelerate because of cooler air from the Gulf of Maine on east winds.
However, the weekend will be mostly dry, with just occasional light showers and rumbles of thunder possible.
Rain will be more likely on Monday, but still light to moderate with isolated thunderstorms.
From Tuesday until next weekend, back to dry conditions, breezy and cooler, but still quite pleasant for outdoor activities.
The extended outlook for April 22-28 from the Climate Prediction Center indicates normal temperatures but above average rainfall.