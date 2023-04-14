Summer in April? Yes, records were shattered. No, it’s not here to stay

Day by day

Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of afternoon showers, high in the low-70s; mostly cloudy at night, 50-50 chance of light showers, low near 50.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, slight possibility of showers, near 65; better chance of light rain late at night, low around 50.

Monday: Showers very likely, high 60-65, nighttime low 40-45.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, still a good chance of showers, near 50, dropping to mid-30 at night under cloudy skies.

Wednesday: Mostly clear, high 50-55, overnight low in the mid-30s.

Thursday: Sunny, 60-65. Partly cloudy after dark, near 40.

Friday: Cloudy, mid-60s, nighttime low 35-40.

Saturday (April 22): Showers likely, high near 60, nighttime low in the mid-30s.

Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County.