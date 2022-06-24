It'll finally feel more like summer this weekend. But that soaking rain we need is nowhere in sight

Where are the early summer hot spells of yesteryear? In most of the U.S., but not the Northeast so far. After another cool week with only spotty rainfall, there may be trouble ahead if the Berkshires don’t get a beneficial, soaking rain.
An alarming study published in “Nature Climate Change” indicates that the mega-drought out West is now the worst in modern times. Here in the Berkshires we’re facing nothing like that, but after another cool week with only spotty rainfall, there may be trouble ahead without a beneficial, soaking rainfall.
None is in sight for the next 10 days, though occasional light showers and non-severe thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday, and next Friday.
There will be a brief warmup this weekend, with increasing humidity and highs 85 to 90, with mostly fair skies. Sunday’s high may reach 90, but another cold front is heading this way, with temperatures returning to slightly below normal lows near 50 and late-afternoon highs in the mid-70s.
The U.S. Drought Monitor’s latest update, issued on Thursday, has now placed North Berkshires and the hilltowns from Peru and Hinsdale south to Sandisfield in a pre-drought, abnormally dry category. The Drought Monitor is a team effort among the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Soil moisture levels are running low in most of western New England, parts of southern Vermont and eastern New York, and stream flows are below normal. So far this month, the National Weather Service’s automated observation station at Pittsfield Municipal Airport has recorded only 2.6 inches of rainfall, about an inch below average. Temperatures have been cooler than normal on 12 out of 24 days. May’s rainfall was an inch below average.
Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Bethany Card recently cautioned that conditions have deteriorated in many regions of the state and she declared a Level 2 significant drought in the state’s Northeast and Southeast Regions. There’s a Level 1 (mild drought) in the Connecticut River Valley’s central counties as well as Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and Cape Cod.
“It is incredibly important that outdoor watering should be limited to further reduce the strain on local water systems,” Card stated.
Next week, a cooler, less humid air mass reaches our region following morning showers on Monday. The rest of the week looks dry until Friday afternoon, when thunderstorms could arrive. Temperatures will be comfortable but slowly rising day by day, topping out well into the 80s by Thursday.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for July 1-7 indicates temperatures slightly below normal in the Berkshires, with rainfall slightly above normal.
National overview
Stifling heat hangs on in the South this weekend with highs in the upper-90s and low-100s from the southern Plains to the eastern Gulf Coast. Severe thunderstorms are likely in the upper Midwest, especially the Dakotas, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska.
Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms continue across the eastern Gulf Coast, Southeast, and Florida through this weekend. A few storms may produce intense rainfall within the soupy tropical air mass in place.
Heat advisories have been issued from central Texas to the western Florida Peninsula, while excessive heat warnings are posted for parts of southern Mississippi and Louisiana, including New Orleans.
Slightly cooler air will enter parts of the Southeast and Florida on Saturday as easterly winds off of the western Atlantic offer some relief.
For the Pacific Northwest, summer is finally making an appearance but could bring with it dangerous heat. Highs are forecast to climb through Sunday and reach into the 90s across much of the region, with 100s farther south into California’s Central Valley.
For next week, abnormally high monsoon moisture, likely tied in to Tropical Storm Celia in the East Pacific, will continue streaming into the Four Corners states, with locally heavy to excessive rainfall possible each day. The strongest impact is expected in parts of Colorado and New Mexico.
Cooler air advancing southward toward the Gulf Coast will be accompanied by above-average rainfall in the region, including northwest Florida as temperature trend back towards normal.
Florida’s Gulf Coast from Tampa-St. Pete to Naples will be dry and hot through the week, with highs around 90. Southern Florida from Fort Lauderdale to Miami will be sunny all week with highs in the mid-80s.
Above-average temperatures will spread from the Pacific Northwest through the Rockies, Plains, Midwest and then the East and Southeast by the end of the week as we head into July.