Warm spell snaps, sunshine returns by Sunday. Is any significant snowfall likely next week in the Berkshires?

Near-record warmth, pea soup fog and frequent rain showers — it was an off-the-charts week in the Berkshires, with weather resembling mid-April rather than early January.
Averages for this time of year, based on National Weather Service records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, range from predawn lows of 15 to afternoon highs of 30. Since Dec. 30, highs have reached the 40s to the mid-50s, while overnight lows have only dropped to the 30s and low 40s.
Sunshine has been scarce during the first week of 2023, but should return, fittingly, on Sunday. But there’ll be one more gloomy day on Saturday. It will remain somewhat warmer than normal as ski areas struggle to recover from a startling meltdown.
Open water has returned to parts of our lakes and ponds, a most unusual phenomenon for early winter. Towns with dirt roads are enduring a premature, presumably brief “mud season.”
The week ahead will offer sunny days and mostly clear overnights, at least until Friday, when clouds return along with a possibility of light snow.
From the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, there’s a strong signal for above normal temperatures in the Northeast, including western Massachusetts, for Jan. 13-19, along with indications of above normal precipitation and a possible coastal storm around the 14th or 15th of this month.
National overview
The onslaught of heavy rain and mountain snow affecting much of California continues this weekend into next week. The series of storms originating in the Pacific near Hawaii impacted southwest Oregon and northern California before moving south toward the Los Angeles metro area.
As of last Wednesday, San Francisco measured its wettest stretch of 10 days since 1871, according to the National Weather Service. The downtown site received 10.33 inches from Dec. 26 through Jan. 4. The all-time 10-day record was 14.37 inches in January 1862.
Parts of the state were raked by hurricane-force winds on Wednesday and Thursday. A 132-mph gust was recorded at Alpine Meadows, northeast of Sacramento. Farther east, a gust of 119 mph hit Kirkwood as well as in Palisades Tahoe.
As Californians struggling against severe weather impacts point out, the rainfall is needed to combat a long-term drought, but not all at once.
Several more inches of rain are expected early next week across much of northern and central California, where the soil is saturated from previous storms. A few feet of snow will fall over the Sierras, where the snowpack is approaching record depths. The next storm system is forecast to reach northern California by Wednesday and Thursday, with more heavy rainfall.
East of the Rockies, no major storms are expected until late in the week in the Deep South and the Tennessee Valley. Temperatures in the central and eastern U.S. will remain above seasonal averages, though not as warm as this past week.
In South Florida, plenty of sunshine is forecast this weekend and next week, with highs in the upper 70s. Along the Gulf Coast from Naples to Tampa-St. Pete, mostly clear skies are expected until Friday, when showers may arrive, with highs from 75 to 80.
Climate report
Meteorologists called the recent warm spell across Europe “staggering,” since several countries recorded their hottest start of the year on record.
In the coastal Spanish town of San Sebastián, residents donned T-shirts and headed to the beach for a swim, The New York Times reported. In Rome, tourists and locals strolled in the sunshine wearing only light sweaters.
On New Year’s Day, the high was 66 in Warsaw, Poland, and 68 in northern Switzerland. Latvia, Lithuania and the Netherlands also enjoyed record warmth while France recorded the mildest winter night since 1947 just before the new year.
The extreme warmth followed a year of historic highs as Britain, France and Spain experienced the hottest year on record following a summer of heat waves.
Climate scientists agree that global warming is causing warm spells around the world to become hotter, more frequent and longer lasting.
“The record-breaking heat across Europe over the new year was made more likely by human-caused climate change, just as climate change is now making every heat wave more likely and hotter,” said Friederike Otto. a climate scientist at the Imperial College in London. “As long as greenhouse gas emissions continue, heat waves like these will become increasingly common and severe.”
A fast-moving, warm air mass from the Tropical Atlantic moved toward Western and Central Europe, prompting the unusual heat, according to Robert Vautard, a coordinating lead author for the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.
He noted that the system also drew heat from the ocean, which is warming from absorbing the heat trapped by greenhouse gases that humans dump into the atmosphere. “Everything is warmer, the ocean is warmer and therefore all the air coming from the ocean is warmer,” he stated. “It’s completely exceptional at this time of year. It’s what we used to call record-shattering extremes.”
A high 61 degrees was recorded in London on New Year’s Day. “The temperatures observed in Europe are staggering,” said Scott Duncan, a meteorologist based in London. “We observed longstanding records broken by large margins across several countries.”