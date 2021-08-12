As stifling heat and humidity blanket the Berkshires and the rest of the Northeast for a second day, the region’s power utility group is asking residents and businesses to lower their energy usage to protect the electrical grid.
Based on peak consumption predictions for Thursday, ISO New England, which serves all six states in the region, is recommending that energy users plan to conserve power starting at midafternoon, since demand peaks between 4 and 6 p.m. during the summer. That is later than in the past because of greater solar power usage earlier in the day.
The summer’s peak regional demand was 25 gigawatts June 29, in the midst of the season’s only previous heat wave.
On Wednesday, actual demand on the grid just after 5 p.m. was 23.5 gigawatts.
As temperatures headed toward the low 90s on Thursday, the National Weather Service placed Berkshire County into a slight risk for severe thunderstorms, with potentially damaging wind gusts, dangerous cloud-to-ground lightning strikes and heavy rainfall.
The oppressive heat and humidity were fueling the development of strong storms to the west of the region, according to meteorologist Brian Montgomery at the government forecasting office in Albany, N.Y.
The hot spell will continue Friday, but the leading edge of cooler air will approach the Berkshires after nightfall and into Saturday afternoon, he stated. Thundershowers are possible until the slow-moving cold front clears the area before dusk, with a noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity accompanied by breezy northwest winds.
With temperatures dropping into the 50s by dawn Sunday, one of the best days of the season is expected, with daytime highs in the 70s, under clear skies. A repeat performance follows Monday, before a warming trend returns later in the week.
State House News Service contributed to this report.