A new month dawns, with day-by-day darkening of early mornings and late afternoons, and the sharpest average temperature drop of any month. We open with an average range of 33 to 52 on Monday, and close November with normals from 25 to 41. Likewise, our daylight shrinks by a full 60 minutes, from 10 hours, 17 minutes to 9 hours, 17 minutes.
If you thought October was remarkably wet, the rain bucket at the airport did overflow, figuratively, with 8.2 inches, nearly double the long-term average. It was the fourth straight month of far-above-normal rainfall. With two months to go and more than 50 inches total for the year so far, we’re well on our way toward one of the wettest years on record locally.
The week ahead will be typical for early November, with partly cloudy skies every day, highs in the mid-40s, nighttime lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, and possible rain and/or snow showers on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. But there are no storms in sight currently, and hiking, biking and canoeing or kayaking with warm clothing should be comfortable and mostly precipitation-free.
Seasonably cool is the extended forecast through the week, with a mix of sun and clouds each day. Government forecasters caution that since the outlook for next weekend is unclear, they’re hedging their bets with a 30 percent chance of precipitation and temperatures slightly below normal.
A reminder: Next Sunday at 2 a.m., clocks fall back to standard time and a most-welcome earlier dawn for commuters and school kids. Most of our devices reset automatically, but some of us forget car, coffeemaker and oven clocks, not to mention wristwatches and other non-digital timepieces.
No need to start waxing the skis or trying on the snowshoes just yet, but average snowfall in November totals five inches, according to historical National Weather Service data at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
A glimpse at November’s second week from the Climate Prediction Center: Temperatures in western New England should be somewhat below normal, with precipitation near normal.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
A storm over the eastern Pacific will approach the Pacific Northwest and northern California coast on Monday, with rain and high-elevation snow into Tuesday morning. The heaviest rain is forecast for far southern Oregon and northern California, but the system is expected to weaken as it reaches the coast, so any more significant impacts should remain limited.
A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow showers will spread from the Central Rockies and High Plains into the Central Plains Monday. Accumulations overall are expected to remain light, but this will likely be the first taste of winter for areas east of the Rockies so caution is still advised.
By midweek, an Omega Block develops over North America, disrupting the normal west-to-east pattern of weather systems. Typically, it’s caused by a stagnant dome of fair-weather high pressure in mid-America sandwiched between two areas of lower pressure over the East and the Pacific coasts. The pattern gets its name because the upper air pattern looks like the Greek letter omega (Ω).
For next weekend, uncertainty about the evolution of the block makes forecasting difficult, but the government’s Weather Prediction Center suggests the possibility of an offshore storm developing in the western Atlantic with a potential impact on the Northeast.
South Florida can expect sunny to partly cloudy skies through the week with highs 80-85 and overnight lows 70-75, and only a chance of scattered thundershowers on Thursday. In the Carolinas, plenty of sunshine with a dry week ahead, highs around 70, lows in the mid-50s but cooling down next weekend.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Last week’s hurricane-force coastal storm caused widespread power blackouts on Cape Cod and in southeastern Massachusetts, affecting more than one million people. Earlier this year, a wave of abnormally severe winter storms caused a disastrous power failure in Texas, leaving millions of homes in the dark, sometimes for days, and at least 200 dead. Power failures caused by Hurricane Ida contributed to at least 14 deaths in Louisiana, as some of the poorest parts of the state suffered through weeks of 90-degree heat without air conditioning.
As storms grow fiercer and more frequent, environmental groups are pushing states to completely reimagine the electrical grid, incorporating more batteries, renewable energy sources and localized systems known as “microgrids,” which they say could reduce the incidence of wide-scale outages.
But state regulators largely have rejected these ideas, citing pressure to keep energy rates affordable. Of $15.7 billion in grid improvements under consideration last year, regulators approved only $3.4 billion, according to a national survey by the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center.
On the media front, Fox has added a channel devoted to weather, competing with smartphone apps, weather news websites and brand-name TV forecasters, such as the Weather Channel, WeatherNation and the AccuWeather Network.
How will Fox Weather cover climate change, given Fox News Channel’s long history of questioning and dismissing climate science?
Sharri Berg, the longtime Fox executive now heading Fox Weather said, “Climate change is part of our lives. It’s how we live. It’s not going to be ignored, we will be reporting facts.”
Some experts are skeptical. “[Fox Weather] would have the responsibility to tell the truth. But [owner Rupert] Murdoch has shown himself to be constitutionally unable to do that,” said Michael Mann, a leading climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University. “We should assume, unless proven otherwise, that this network will be used to further promote climate denialism and fossil fuel industry talking points.”
In response, a Fox Weather representative said, “Scientists assuming anything are very dangerous.” But some early reviews confirm the skepticism.
Material from the Washington Post and the Los Angeles Times was included in the climate overview.