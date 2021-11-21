Much to the relief of travelers in the Northeast, the holiday week should be storm-free. But it will be cold and blustery, especially on Monday and Tuesday.
Sunshine will be ample, although limited because we’re entering the shortest days of the year. By next weekend, dawn breaks just before 7 and dusk settles in at 4:22. Many homeowners have put up their holiday lighting displays especially early this year, giving the nighttime landscape a cheerful, spirit-lifting look.
On Tuesday, expect plenty of wind chill with daytime highs frozen in the 30s, and nighttime lows near 20. Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day will be more comfortable, with light winds, fair skies and temperatures slightly above the historical average of predawn lows around 27 and early-afternoon highs of 43.
Other than possible rain and snow showers late Thursday night into Friday, the storm-free pattern continues. Next weekend should be partly to mostly cloudy with the big chill back, limiting daytime highs to the 30s while overnight lows drop to around 20.
Unless snowfall breaks out early next week — it can’t be ruled out at this point — November may wind up with nothing measurable, compared to the average of 5 to 6 inches for the month.
The government’s Climate Prediction Center outlook for Nov. 28 through Dec. 4 indicates below normal temperatures and near normal rainfall and snowfall for western New England.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
After a wet and stormy Sunday in the Deep South, especially southeast Florida, the region should trend drier and cooler for the first half of Thanksgiving week. The leading edge of colder air will sweep through the Midwest and East, with blustery winds likely to impact air travel, but snowfall is limited to northern Michigan and western New York state.
December-like temperatures are expected to engulf much of the East as a fair-weather system strengthens, keeping skies partly to mostly cloudy with a good amount of sunshine. Farther west, look for dry conditions and milder temperatures from the Great Plains to California.
More rain is likely in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, while potential heavy rainfall may develop by Thanksgiving Day in portions of the Southern Plains, lower Mississippi Valley and southern Texas from Houston to the Mexican border.
By next weekend, most of the nation should enjoy calm weather, except for more heavy rain in the Pacific Northwest. The East will be colder than normal, while a milder trend is likely from California eastward to the Plains.
CLIMATE UPDATE
The historic social safety-net spending bill approved by the narrowest of partisan margins in the House on Friday allots $550 billion to battling climate change out of its $2.2 trillion total over the next 10 years. But the entire package faces major alterations in the Senate, with approval literally a 50-50 proposition.
Here’s a quick look at other climate-change developments this past week — several involving wildfires while one, affecting your Thanksgiving dinner table, may come as a surprise.
— As many as 3,600 large giant sequoias perished in the flames of twin wildfires that ignited during a lightning outbreak in mid-September and rampaged through 27 groves of the behemoths in the southern Sierra Nevada, the Los Angeles Times reports, citing a media briefing. More than two dozen groves of the towering trees were scorched as two separate firestorms exploded through parched vegetation. The 260-foot high General Grant Tree in Kings Canyon National Park, considered the second largest tree on Earth, survived only because it was swaddled in a fire-resistant aluminum blanket.
— A separate climate bill gaining support from the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, the National Wildland Fire Risk Reduction Program Act, was introduced last month by California, Oregon and Colorado representatives in response to the destructive fire seasons. If approved, it would direct more than $2 billion in research spending over the next five years to federal science agencies while laying out a national research agenda to better understand wildfires and reduce their impacts, according to the Washington Post.
— Even though it’s late autumn, a dangerous wildfire has been burning in Colorado, magnified by drought and unusually warm weather, forcing evacuations in Rocky Mountain National Park. In southern California, Santa Ana winds in the higher elevations caused red flag warnings to be issued on Sunday along with a critical risk alert from the National Weather Service. An elevated risk for fire weather continues for Southern California on Monday.
— Climate change is affecting the food industry, especially as ingredients for main courses and pies are in short supply. Stocks of seasonal items, from entrees to desserts, are significantly below pre-pandemic times, the Washington Post reports, referencing research data compiled for retail companies. While labor and supply chain disruptions should ease when COVID finally fades, economists caution that climate and weather impacts will remain major threats to food and a growing number of other industries.
“There is no place to run and hide from extreme weather events,” said Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo’s chief agricultural economist. For example, honey, a key ingredient in graham cracker crumbs, is facing intense weather- and smoke-related impacts, many of which are tied directly to climate change, according to Dave Gustafson, professor of biological systems engineering at Washington State University.
Honeybees have been decimated by drought and fire because it leaves bees with nothing to eat. Beekeepers across the nation lost 45 percent of their honeybee colonies from April 2020 to April 2021.
Agricultural companies such as ADM, Cargill and Bayer AG have pledged to work with farmers to adopt practices that will reduce atmospheric carbon and methane, and most major food conglomerates have committed to cutting their carbon footprint measurably.