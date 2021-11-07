November is typically a dismal month for weather, marred by low clouds, rain, sleet and a touch of snow as daylight dwindles to just over nine hours, 20 minutes.
But this year, a prolonged dry spell has given us a bountiful series of sunny skies, often preceded by early-morning freezing fog. While it has been chillier than average, that changes this week with a warmup followed by a better than even chance of rain showers through much of the weekend.
On Monday and Tuesday, high temperatures should be as much as 10 degrees above normal, while early mornings are expected to be frost-free most of the week. Clear skies, calm winds and high humidity overnight will favor patchy fog in the early mornings, especially in valley areas.
A wet-weather system developing in central Canada and the Midwest on Thursday should bring us the first significant rainfall of the month, though at this point it doesn’t look like a soaker. Showers should decrease on Saturday, preventing a weekend washout.
Temperatures will continue to be mild through mid-month. Historical averages range from lows around 30 to highs of 48, based on the databank at the National Weather Service’s observation station at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
The return of standard time on Sunday, which caught some early-morning shoppers and staffers by surprise in at least one supermarket, offers welcome daylight for work and school commuters, though other folks are bothered by the early sunsets at 4:34 by next weekend.
The government’s Climate Prediction Center foresees temperatures and rainfall near normal from Nov. 14-20.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
As the week opens, the nation’s most volatile weather is confined to the Pacific Northwest and northern California, with heavy rainfall tapering off by Tuesday morning.
An intense storm along the Southeast coast is heading offshore, ending the torrential rainfall in that region.
In the upper Midwest and the northern and central High Plains, extreme warmth for early November continues, with temperatures 10 to 30 degrees above average.
Later this week, another moisture plume will surge into the Pacific Northwest, focusing heavy rains and high-elevation snows over the Olympics and Cascades.
A developing storm is expected over the east-central U.S. Thursday, causing downpours from the southern Appalachians northward. By Friday, some snow may develop over the Dakotas, upper Midwest, Great Lakes and northern Appalachians, Above-normal temperatures in the nation’s midsection may yield record highs. By week’s end, a cooling trend is likely east of the Mississippi, especially in the Southeast.
In Florida, despite mostly clear skies, daytime highs will trend downward to 80 and the upper 70s, dropping further by the weekend with showers predicted.
CLIMATE UPDATE
In a finding that scientists believed was still decades away from becoming reality, California researchers say that climate change is now the overwhelming cause of conditions driving extreme wildfire behavior in the western U.S.
The study released last Monday, reported in the Los Angeles Times, found that global warming was essentially two-thirds to nearly 90 percent responsible for the atmospheric conditions fueling increasingly destructive wildfires. That’s a conservative estimate, said study author Rong Fu, a climate researcher at UCLA. “It’s happened so much faster than we previously anticipated,” she added.
For a deep dive into the research, the details are in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. After ruling out other influences such as changes in vegetation and cloud cover, the researchers concluded that most of the factors fueling the wildfires are due to greenhouse gases warming the planet.
“This new research, combined with what we’ve known before, means that we can be very confident that continued global warming will continue to intensify the conditions that create these record or near-record fuel aridity conditions on the landscape,” said Noah Diffenbaugh, a climate scientist at Stanford University who was not involved with the study. “And we know from recent years that it means a higher risk of more severe fire conditions, simultaneously, in multiple areas of the region.”
“We look at temperatures and burn indexes and days where we’re in high fire danger,” said Jon Heggie, a battalion chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. “And they definitely have increased.”
Vegetation has become more combustible as summers have grown longer, hotter and drier, resulting in larger, more intense and faster-moving blazes, Heggie said. It’s no longer uncommon for a fire to burn 20,000 acres in a single day, a feat that in the past would have typically taken two weeks.
“We’re seeing that it wasn’t a one-off,” he said. “It’s happening every year. We are at the dawn of this new era of firefighting.”
Wildfires have burned nearly 2.5 million acres in California this year, choking the region with dismal air quality that has at times reached across the continent.
Another eye-opening study released last week found that Europe’s hottest summer on record would have been “almost impossible without human induced climate change.” The new analysis from Britain’s Met Office weather service predicts such heat could now occur every three years. Before global warming became widely recognized in the 1990s, the estimated frequency was once every thousands of years.
“We can be more confident than we’ve ever been about linking extreme weather events to climate change,” climate scientist Peter Stott said. “The science is clear that the faster we reduce our emissions of greenhouse gases, the more we can avoid the most severe impacts.”
The soaring temperatures in Europe over the summer heightened alarm about heat waves and raging wildfires. A weather station on Sicily recorded a temperature of 119.8 degrees in August, a potential record for Europe that could beat the last one verified by the World Meteorological Organization in Greece in July 1977.
Material from the Los Angeles Times and the Washington Post was included in the climate update.