After a wintry weekend, spring will help melt the big snow dump. Any more flakes in the forecast?

The vernal equinox, aka spring, arrives on Monday at 5:24 p.m.
Hallelujah, but hold down the applause and cheers — the outlook for the next several days is wintry, though storm-free.
Final unofficial snow totals for the past week include these jackpots from weather observers: 44 inches from sculptor Ann Jon in Becket and 36 inches from Casey Pease in Savoy.
Pittsfield's official airport total reported by AccuWeather.com: 23 inches, with 11.7 inches at the North Adams airport. This memorable storm, with prolonged power disruptions and widespread tree damage, now ranks as the county’s heaviest and highest-impact winter storm since January 2011.
The storm hangover continued on Friday, with gradual, frustratingly slow power restoration to affected customers in the county's smaller towns. Three communities declared storm emergencies to qualify for state funding assistance.
Looking ahead, rain showers are possible on Saturday with seasonable temperatures. But Sunday will turn colder than normal for this time of year, with highs struggling to top 30 degrees, and winds blowing up to 25 mph.
“The frigid conditions are expected to hang around into the first few days of spring as winter exacts some revenge on its way out the door,” according to AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
But other than an occasional flurry, there’s no snowfall in the forecast hereabouts, and sunny skies from Tuesday onward should push daytime highs near 50.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for March 24-30 leans toward milder than normal temperatures and above-average precipitation, likely to be rain only.
The pattern for the rest of the month supports a gradual melt of the snow pack, forecasters at the National Weather Service pointed out. The result: some rises along area streams and rivers, but flooding is not expected.
One more thing: Anyone want to bet on when the last mounds of snow will disappear from our increasingly grimy (in urban areas) landscape? My prediction: April 1.