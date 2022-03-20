The weather felt like late April, but now, it’s back to reality

What a tantalizing taste of spring we’ve enjoyed the past several days! Outdoor dining has started to return, eager beavers put their kayaks into the Housatonic and other favorite waterways, and, from personal observation, moods have lightened, at least in connection with the weather, if little else.
For five days starting last Tuesday, temperatures were above normal, off the charts, and we even had two rounds of rare-in-March thunderstorms in much of the county on Saturday.
All in all, it felt like late April (without early bloomers shooting up through the ground), as daylight saving time fans enjoyed suppertime sunsets and twilight.
Back to reality now, though the week ahead still shapes up as easygoing by late-March standards. Daytime highs and overnight lows will trend slightly above normal. The historical average for the week ahead, based on eight decades of National Weather Service records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, reflects lows in the mid-20s and highs only in the mid-40s.
The week begins with a mostly sunny day today, with highs well up in the 40s, followed by an overnight cool-down below the freezing mark. A dry, windy Tuesday is predicted, as highs reach the 40s again, but drop into the upper 20s by dawn Wednesday.
Light rain is likely Wednesday night, with passing showers Thursday and Friday. Next weekend looks typical for late March, with plenty of clouds, possible rain showers, but no downpours expected at this point.
The Climate Prediction Center’s long-range outlook for March 27-April 2 indicates below normal temperatures and near normal rainfall.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
Volatile change-of-season weather, with plenty of turbulence, is in prospect for areas outside New England early this week. Potential trouble includes:
— Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding in parts of the Southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley today before the foul weather shifts into the Southeast late Tuesday.
— Critical Fire Weather alerts over much of the central and southern High Plains, from south-central Nebraska to southern New Mexico and southwest Texas today.
— Moderate to locally heavy snow over the Central Rockies and central High Plains today with light snow extending into the Upper Midwest by Tuesday.
— Numerous showers and thunderstorms, with damaging winds and possibly a few strong tornadoes from the Texas Hill Country to the Texas coast on Tuesday, with severe thunderstorms and extended periods of intense rainfall likely in parts of the Lower Mississippi Valley, Tennessee Valley, and portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and western Alabama by Tuesday night.
From midweek to the weekend, extended forecasts are signaling:
— Severe storms across the Deep South into the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
— A warm high-pressure air mass with potential record highs for parts of California from Wednesday to Friday, 10 to 20 degrees above normal. Southern California highs should reach the mid- to upper-80s, while Northern California tops out near 70.
— In Florida, very warm with record highs possible around mid-week, especially from Tampa-St. Pete to Naples, mid-80s likely before heavy thunderstorms develop by Thursday and Friday.
— Mostly dry conditions for the western and central U.S.
CLIMATE UPDATE
“Florida is spending loads of money in the name of ‘climate resilience.’ But without measures to address climate change at its source, all that money will be as useful as a heap of soggy dollar bills.”
So says John Morales, who’s the chief meteorologist at the NBC-TV affiliate in Miami and also writes for the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists.
In a Washington Post essay, he points out that Florida’s sea levels are increasing faster than the global rate, due in part to ocean currents in the area. Saltwater inundation of the city streets in Miami — so-called sunny day flooding — is up 400 percent since 2006.
More hurricanes are reaching catastrophic intensities, with the potential to drive a deeper and more destructive storm surge farther inland. And more intense rainstorms are producing precipitation at rates challenging the carrying capacity of the drainage systems — a problem intensified by a water table that is being pushed up by the encroaching sea.
“Unlike in New York or the Netherlands, there is no known way to stop the surging seas from affecting southern Florida,” Morales writes. “The area lies on top of porous sand and limestone, so dikes and seawalls are ineffective in keeping the water out. The highest elevations along the densely populated coast from Fort Lauderdale south are generally at or below 25 feet, while the Florida Keys and inland locations closer to the Everglades sit much lower at three-feet elevation or less.”
Morales also explains that after certain thresholds are reached, seawater would start encroaching upon Miami’s metropolitan area from the ocean side and the Everglades side. And many areas kept dry by canals or higher topography would experience flooding as saltwater overtops barriers.
For Miami-area leaders, the short-term solution is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on climate adaptation measures, such as installing machinery to pump (polluted) water back into Biscayne Bay and raising streets and roadways to keep them dry. Miami’s master plan, if implemented, would protect the city from five-year storms. The Netherlands’ Rotterdam, by contrast, is protected against 10,000-year storms.
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis plans a short-term investment of $1.2 billion, less than 2 percent of the $76 billion needed statewide by 2040.
“We cannot afford this business as usual,” Morales warns. “In the words of author Jeff Goodell, ‘The Water Will Come.’ And our dollars won’t just be soggy. They’ll be submerged.”