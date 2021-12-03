Thunderstorms, strong winds cause scattered power outages throughout Berkshires

A powerful cold front propelled by a highly unusual outbreak of thunderstorms blasted through Berkshire County late Thursday into Friday morning.
Wind gusts up to 46 mph, as recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, brought down power lines on Route 183 in Stockbridge, causing a blackout affecting 800 out of 3,200 National Grid customers in Lenox from 6:15 to 7:15 a.m.
Scattered power outages were reported elsewhere in the region.
Intense lightning and thunder accompanied the passage of the cold front in parts of county between 8 and 9 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service reported the following peak wind gusts:
- Pittsfield Municipal Airport: 46 mph (7:59 p.m.)
- Williamstown: 39 mph (7:45 p.m.)
- Adams: 36 mph (8:02 p.m.)
- Peru: 33 mph (8:26 p.m.)
- North Adams (Airport): 32 mph (7:57 p.m.)
Light snow showers broke out during the Friday morning commute, but winds were expected to die down gradually by nightfall, government forecasters stated. Partly cloudy skies with occasional rain or snow showers are likely through Saturday night, followed by a mostly sunny Sunday with highs near 40.
An even more dramatic warmup is in the forecast for Monday, with highs in the mid-50s along with showers.