As Tropical Storm Fred makes its way up the East Coast, the Berkshires can expect heavy rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday with possible severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Fred, which made landfall in Florida as a tropical storm on Monday, is one of three active Atlantic storms being monitored during a busy start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane season. Hurricane Grace is moving toward Mexico, while some National Hurricane Center forecast tracks show Tropical Storm Henri's path may get close to the coast of Cape Cod by the weekend, though it's too early to tell.
"Swells could increase along the southeast and mid-Atlantic U.S. coasts by the end of the week. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents," the Hurricane Center said.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance of thunderstorms tonight in Western Massachusetts and "marginal risk of severe thunderstorms with isolated damaging winds and isolated tornadoes. In addition, locally heavy rainfall is possible, along with urban and poor drainage flooding."