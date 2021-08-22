PITTSFIELD — Tropical Storm Henri socked the Berkshires Sunday afternoon with a soaking, steady rain, but all of the water that fell created very little damage.
Although a few trees were reported down in the Berkshires during the afternoon, power outages were minimal and road closures few, according to utility companies and local police departments. As of 7:30 p.m., no incidents of flooding had been reported to Berkshire County law enforcement agencies, although localized flooding had been reported at a culvert in New Ashford.
However, the National Weather Service had posted a flood watch for the Berkshires through 8 p.m. Monday. As of 5 pm., the National Weather Service reported the storm to be 70 miles southeast of Pittsfield and weakening as it moved west-northwest across central Connecticut to the state's border with New York.
According to unofficial results from the NWS as of 8:26 p.m. Sunday, Becket got soaked with 2.25 inches Sunday, while South Sandisfield had 1.72 and Stockbridge came in just under 1 inch (.98). Those totals covered a 10-hour period Sunday.
Showers and a possible thunderstorm were predicted for the Berkshires overnight with some of the storms expected to produce heavy rainfall. North winds between 10 and 18 miles per hour were expected in the area overnight. The wind was expected to shift to the east after midnight.
“I think overnight, we’re going to see a lot more rain,” said North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre, noting that the storm’s path was taking it over the border into New York for a spell, before the system swings back to the northeast.
“So far, it’s not living up to expectations,” he said.
Eversource Energy and National Grid both reported only a small number of power outages across the Berkshires Sunday afternoon. Savoy was the hardest-hit community, with 12 National Grid customers losing power. Fewer than two National Grid customers were reported without power in Pittsfield, and less than five in Cummington, according to the utility's outage map. National Grid reported three customers had lost power in Sheffield, but that work crews were expected to have power restored to all of those affected.
Two trees were reported down in both North Adams and Sandisfield, and one each in Egremont and Washington, according to local law enforcement authorities. Police in Pittsfield closed the Pecks Road entrance to the causeway on Dan Casey Memorial Drive that crosses Onota Lake. Edgewood Drive in Lenox was also closed, according to Lenox Police.
As of 6 p.m., only the town of Clarksburg in Berkshire County had declared a state of emergency, according to Amalio Jusino, chairman of the Northern Berkshire Emergency Planning Committee. In Franklin County, Charlemont also declared a state of emergency, a step needed for municipalities to receive outside support for storm costs.
Clarksburg took that step as a precaution, Jusino said. “It’s something agencies do early so they don’t have to do it in the middle of the incident.”
Before Henri arrived, the threat posed by the storm caused the postponement of the Judy Collins concert at Tanglewood in Lenox Sunday afternoon and a show by The Roots at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art in North Adams Sunday night.