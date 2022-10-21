After a chilly week that brought out heavier jackets and fired up furnaces, another pleasantly mild and mostly clear weekend is on tap as the especially colorful and prolonged fall foliage season winds down. But there’s still plenty of autumnal scenery to admire, thanks to blue skies and plentiful sunshine.
Saturday will be the weekend highlight, with highs well up in the 60s ahead of a weak storm system off the Carolinas that will begin moving just off the coast. Clouds will gather Sunday, and light rain could develop by nightfall, especially in South Berkshire. The day will be far from a washout, however.
Sunshine will be hit and miss next week, with slight chances of occasional rain, especially Monday morning. Despite some clouds on Tuesday, temperatures could approach 70. The forecast for mid- to late week is up in the air, though daytime highs and overnight lows should remain above normal for late October.
Thanks to beneficial rainfall earlier this month, most of Berkshire County is no longer in a drought, according to the updated U.S. Drought Monitor issued on Thursday. However, eastern portions of the Berkshires, primarily the hill towns, remain “abnormally dry,” and much of central and eastern Massachusetts remains in a drought, although less severe than in recent months.
Through Friday, close to 4 inches of rain have been recorded by the National Weather Service in Pittsfield, nearly an inch above normal. At Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, a little over 2 inches fell, still below average. But September’s 7 inches of rainfall in the Tunnel City, far above normal, helped take most of North County out of the drought category.
The countywide outlook for Oct. 28-Nov. 3 indicates above-average temperatures and near normal rainfall, the Climate Prediction Center reported in its Friday update.
National overview
It will be a stormy weekend in the northern Rockies, with early season heavy, wet snow and strong winds. Winter Storm Watches are up through Sunday morning. On Monday, heavy rain is anticipated over the Southern Plains.
A cooling trend is forecast in the West next week, but no rain is expected in California as daytime highs reach the mid-70s in the Los Angeles area and mid-60s in central and northern sections. A rainy week is likely in the Pacific Northwest, with highs only in the 50s.
Florida should see plenty of sun all week, with highs in the 80s along the Atlantic and Gulf coasts. The Carolinas will be rain-free from Monday onward, with pleasant temperatures in the 70s.
Climate update
Long-term winter outlooks from government and commercial forecasters are a quarter a dozen (inflation, you know!), but which ones, if any, can we trust to predict snowfall and temperature trends? As a Washington Post briefing points out, “If you are making decisions based on winter outlook information, you might want to consider relying on tested methods from experts — not a farmer’s almanac or caterpillar.”
Reliable sources
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center issues 90-day outlooks monthly, presented as odds, tilting those odds toward a favored category the same way that weighted dice can favor one roll over another. The center never forecasts a guarantee or predicts specific temperatures or precipitation amounts. The basis for the center's outlooks are known and based on published methods. The verification, where they compare forecasts to outcomes, is public and adds credibility to their methods and results.
Research groups publish seasonal outlooks, including the International Research Institute for Climate and Society at Columbia University.
• Possibly reliable sources:
Use with caution. Some private weather companies and local TV meteorologists release winter outlooks, often without fully explaining their methods. If the methods are unknown, they can’t be tested by other scientists to check for accuracy. If the outlook details are described using words rather than degrees and inches, then their accuracy is difficult to evaluate. Bottom line: Some employ a sound and transparent methodology for their outlooks, but others do not.
• Unreliable sources:
There are many of them, including several species of “farmers almanacs,” as well as wooly bear caterpillars (their stripes and migrations have nothing to do with the weather); acorns (plentiful falls from oak trees reflect weather of the past season rather than the future), and migration patterns of geese, which are affected by short-term weather systems.