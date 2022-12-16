We have to credit the National Weather Service, AccuWeather and all the other professionals for sticking to their snow guns, despite the mischievous coastal storm that delivered only a glancing blow to the Berkshires as of mid-afternoon Friday.
Still predicting some additional snowfall, the government forecasters kept their winter storm warning in place with an expiration time of 10 a.m. Saturday. Accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are predicted for Berkshire County, with the higher totals in northern sections and in the hill towns. A weather observer in Clarksburg, just above North Adams, reported 6 inches on the ground as of 2 p.m., and a Sandisfield spotter tweeted a total of 5 inches.
Winds were picking up by midafternoon, with gusts up to 40 mph still anticipated. Some tree branches, utility poles and wires were reported down, causing scattered power disruptions and traffic signal outages in several areas, including Lenox.
By Saturday morning, any additional snowfall should be winding down, with some sunshine breaking out and highs in the 30s. Apart from stray snow showers, a drying trend with seasonable temperatures will continue at least until midweek.
Colder air should arrive later in the week, with daytime highs dropping into the 20s and predawn lows in the teens. A chunk of polar air should arrive by Christmas Eve, and there’s another potential coastal storm shaping up around that time.
The Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for Dec. 23-29 signals above normal precipitation and below normal temperatures in western New England, which indicates a likelihood of snowfall during that period.
National overview
One of the biggest travel rushes of the year begins this weekend. In Florida, showers and thunderstorms will erupt over much of the state.
Out west, Southern California will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-60s, while Northern California will be mostly clear with daytime highs around 55.
If you’re heading to Montana, Colorado or the Pacific Northwest, a polar front from the Arctic may set off light to moderate snow and extreme cold. The same incursion of frigid air is forecast for the Northern Plains, where highs will top out at only 10 degrees while nighttime lows plunge well below zero.
That bitter cold will continue to grip the Northern Plains through most of the upcoming week. It’s part of a massive Arctic outbreak from the polar vortex that will stretch from Montana to the Midwest and the Ohio Valley. It will be the coldest air of the season, by far, with widespread subzero readings overnight, potentially as low as minus 30 in parts of Montana and North Dakota. The polar outbreak is expected to continue past Christmas into New Year’s weekend.
Texas won’t be spared, with lows in the teens forecast for Amarillo and in the lower 20s in Dallas. Near-freezing temperatures could also threaten crops in far southern Texas.
The system, originating in Siberia and reinforced in far northern Canada, could challenge records that have stood since the 1980s, according to AccuWeather.com, where forecasters expect temperatures as much as 40 degrees below late-December averages in the northern tier of states.
Siberia, typically one of the coldest locations on the planet in December and January, recorded an incredible 78 below zero in the city of Yakutsk last Monday.
Toward the end of the coming week, there’s a potential East Coast storm brewing. If the coastal system develops close to the Eastern Seaboard, rain and snow could affect the mid-Atlantic states and New England.
Torrential rainfall is expected across southern Texas and Louisiana on Monday, then drenching Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. South Florida should clear out late in the week, but daytime temperatures will drop into the mid-60s by Christmas Eve. On the Gulf Coast, after the midweek rainfall, sunshine should return, but highs by next Saturday should top out only near 60.
By Christmas Day or soon thereafter, there’s a potential for cold air to reach into much of the Southeast states with the likelihood of hard freezes into portions of the Florida Peninsula.