Weather advisory issued as snow, freezing rain move across northern Berkshires

The National Weather Service is warning motorists in North County to exercise caution Thursday morning as a mixture of light rain and snow continues to fall.
Some of the precipitation could change over into freezing rain, according to an advisory from the weather service's office in Albany, N.Y.
"A light icing is possible on untreated surfaces," the advisory states. "Caution is advised if out on the roadways for the morning commute."
The wintry mix should taper off later Thursday morning as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s.
For the latest weather forecast, visit weather.gov/aly/.