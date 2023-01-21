The Berkshires finally got some snow, but will we see any big snowstorms soon?

This is the new abnormal. Light to moderate snowfalls, wintry mixes of sleet and freezing rain, but where are the heavy snows of yesteryear?
The two-day storm that was winding down Friday afternoon performed as expected, with an icy mix followed by 2 to 4 inches of snow in the Berkshires. So far, it remains a fairly easy January, as Januarys go.
Saturday should be mostly cloudy but dry, with high temperatures near 30, close to seasonal averages. Some clearing is possible Saturday night, with lows dropping to around 20.
A storm developing over the Southeast and tracking up the coast will bring snow, rain or a mix into the Berkshires on Sunday afternoon or evening, continuing into Monday. No ice accumulation is predicted, and as usual, how close the system hugs the coast will affect the amount of rain or snow in the region.
Temperatures will remain above average for late January, normally the coldest time of the year with historical averages ranging from the mid-teens overnight to a daytime high of 30.
After a break from rain and snow, another storm system will be approaching on Wednesday from the South. Widespread snow remains a possibility, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y. After the storm passes on Thursday, a noticeable cooldown is expected.
The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for Jan. 27-Feb. 2 indicates near normal temperatures and precipitation.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
An intensifying storm late Sunday into Monday will be off the eastern New England coast, with plowable snow likely from the Adirondacks to Maine, and a wind-driven rain closer to the coast with gusts over 40 mph at times.
California and adjoining states are catching a break starting this weekend. It will be dry, much to the relief of waterlogged residents still cleaning up after more than two weeks of multiple rainstorms.
But it will be unusually cold, with freeze alerts for interior portions of the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Coast as well as parts of the San Joaquin Valley.
For the upcoming week, there’s a heavy snow threat for the interior Northeast on Sunday night into Monday. The South should see heavy rain and severe weather starting Monday as a coastal storm moves up the Eastern Seaboard by midweek.
The likeliest heavy rainfall potential extends from the Southeast and Appalachians to up the Eastern Seaboard,with wintry weather from the Central Plains northeastward into the interior Northeast.
Temperatures are expected to be slightly above average across most of the eastern U.S. By the end of the week, most areas across the nation should be slightly below average.
South Florida will be partly cloudy with highs near 80 next week following some showers Monday. The Gulf Coast from Naples to Tampa-St. Pete will be partly cloudy, with showers expected only on Wednesday, but fairly cool with highs in the 60s and 70s, reaching 80 only from Fort Myers to Naples.
CLIMATE UPDATE
As California emerges from a two-week bout of deadly torrential storms, some climate researchers say that climate change may not be to blame.
Instead, the Los Angeles Times reports, the recent storms appear to be typical of the intense, periodic rains the state has experienced throughout its history.
Initial assessments suggest the destruction had more to do with California’s historic drought-to-deluge cycles, mountainous topography and aging flood infrastructure than it did with climate-altering greenhouse gasses.
Although the media and some officials were quick to link a series of powerful storms to global warming, researchers interviewed by The Times said they had yet to see evidence of that connection. Instead, the unexpected onslaught of rain and snow after three years of punishing drought appears akin to other major storms that have struck California every decade or more since experts began keeping records in the 1800s.
“We know from climate models that global warming will boost California storms of the future, but we haven’t made that connection with the latest storm systems,” said Alexander Gershunov, a climate scientist at Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “Assuming that these storms were driven by global warming would be like assuming an athlete who breaks a record was on steroids.”
Saturday: After clouds break, becoming mostly sunny, high near 30. Mostly cloudy after dark, low in the upper-teens.
Sunday: Afternoon and nighttime snow, high near 35, dropping to around 30 after dark.
Monday: Rain and snow until midday, then mostly cloudy, high near 35. Partly cloudy, windy at night, low near 20.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high around 35, nighttime low around 20.
Wednesday: Rain and snow likely, high 35-40, dropping to the upper 20s at night.
Thursday: Cloudy, a slight chance of snow, high around freezing, low overnight near 20.
Friday: Partly cloudy, high in the mid-20s, low in the mid-teens.
Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts for Berkshire County.