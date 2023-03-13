How much snow will you get? This nor’easter heading toward the Berkshires looks like a big deal

“Stay home and stay off the roads.” That’s the ominous, long-duration forecast from Christina Speciale, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.

The winter storm warning issued by the service extends from 5 p.m. Monday until 8 a.m. Wednesday. The most intense snowfall, an inch or two an hour, is likely from early to mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

Other hazards, per the government forecasters: The heavy, wet snow should top out at 12 to 18 inches north of the MassPike, with higher amounts up to 26 inches in the hill towns of northern Berkshire County. Winds may gust as strong as 45 mph. Travel will be very difficult to impossible, including the Tuesday morning and evening commute, according to the weather service.

The forecasters warned that the weight of the heavy wet snow on tree branches likely will result in power disruptions. The strong winds will cause blowing snow and drifts, resulting in very low visibility, especially Tuesday into Tuesday night.

While it won’t be the storm of the century, the nor’easter bearing down on the region on a coastal track toward Cape Cod has the Berkshires and the surrounding three states in its crosshairs for a formidable dump of snow.

So far this winter, the only heavy snowfall totaled 8 inches on Dec. 11. Total snowfall is only two-thirds of the historical average, 76 inches for the full season.

Many schools were planning to close on Tuesday, and some communities imposed snow emergencies, banning on-street parking so highway crews could clear the roads.

As of mid-afternoon Monday, school closings for Tuesday include Berkshire Hills, Lee, Mount Greylock and Richmond Consolidated.

Strong winds partnering with the coastal storm may bring down tree branches and utility lines, prompting Eversource and National Grid, the power companies serving Berkshire County, to warn of potential power disruptions.

At National Grid Massachusetts, extra crews have been called in and the utility is extending evening and overnight work shifts through Wednesday.

The company’s comprehensive emergency response plan, includes:

• Safety crews pre-staged in locations expected to experience the greatest impact.

• Mobilizing equipment and materials to support restoration.

• Reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated.

• Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on the website to provide information.

• If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration. An outage map is available to track disruptions.

Eversource said it is deploying over 1,000 crews statewide and it has brought in out-of-state crews to help restore power as needed.

Customers can report any outage online at Eversource.com or by calling 877-659-6326. Those who signed up for the company’s two-way texting feature can send a text to report an outage and receive outage updates as they happen.

What’s a nor’easter? ...

A nor’easter is an East Coast storm, so-called because the winds are typically from the northeast. They usually develop in the fall or winter between Georgia and New Jersey, within 100 miles east or west of the shoreline. These storms progress generally northeastward and typically gain maximum strength near New England, with heavy snow or rain, winds of gale force, power blackouts and occasional coastal flooding.

Well-known nor’easters include the notorious Blizzard of 1888, the “Ash Wednesday” storm of March 1962, the New England Blizzard of February 1978, the March 1993 “Superstorm” and the recent Boston snowstorms of January and February 2015. At their worst, they have caused billions of dollars in damage as well as severe economic, transportation and human disruption.

The East Coast provides an ideal breeding ground for nor’easters. During winter, the polar jet stream transports cold Arctic air southward across the plains of Canada and the U.S., then eastward toward the Atlantic Ocean where warm air from the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic tries to move northward. The difference in temperature between the milder air over the water and cold Arctic air over the land is the fuel that feeds nor’easters.

Source: National Weather Service.