How warm was it? Wednesday's high broke a record dating back 84 years

It might feel like spring out there, but don’t get used to it.
Thanks to an unusual, unseasonable surge of warm air from the Deep South, Wednesday’s 3 p.m. high of 58 degrees at Pittsfield Municipal Airport set a record for Feb. 15.
The previous record was 57 set in 1939, based on National Weather Service data compiled by AccuWeather.com.
At Harriman & West Airport in North Adams, the mid-afternoon high was 62. No historical data is available there.
The record-busting warmth was continuing into the overnight hours and through Thursday before a strong cold front slices through the area by early Friday morning, followed by a cool-down to near-normal temperatures for mid-February.
Then it's back to reality as the bottom falls out with temperatures steadily dropping through the day Friday night into early Saturday. The weekend should be partly cloudy with highs in the 40s and overnight lows in the upper 20s.
The Feb. 16 record of 60 set in 1964 may be out of reach, according to government forecasters at the weather service office in Albany, N.Y. Highs are expected in the 50s.
The normal or average temperature range for mid-month ranges from a low of 15 to a high of 33, per Pittsfield airport data.