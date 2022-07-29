A parched region is expected to remain dry next week. Is there any relief in sight?

A welcome respite from the past week’s relentless heat and humidity continues this weekend through Monday before another hot spell takes hold by mid-week. Highs have hit 90 on four out of the past 10 days, and a high-temperature record was set for the date July 24.
The region remains parched, with no beneficial rainfall in the forecast over the next seven days. Berkshire County is in a mild drought, according to the state’s Drought Emergency Task force. The rest of Massachusetts, except for the Cape and the Islands, are in more dire straits.
Mainly clear skies with seasonable highs and comfortable humidity are forecast for the next three days, though winds on Saturday may gust up to 25-30 miles per hour. Tuesday and Wednesday will feel more humid with highs well into the 80s, while low-90s are expected on Thursday. At this point, there’s only a low-probability chance of thundershowers for Tuesday as well as next Friday and Saturday.
The outlook for Aug. 5-11 indicates above normal temperatures and near normal rainfall.
DROUGHT REPORT: A generally dry and hot week, with spotty thundershowers, kept the western half of the Berkshires, as well as all of North County, in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s abnormally dry category. The eastern portion of the county remains in a moderate drought.
Despite scattered thundershowers Thursday, the recent heat wave is intensifying the rain shortfall — since mid-May, the National Weather Service has recorded less than 8 inches at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. The normal total for the period is nearly 11 inches.
Lakes and rivers are low, stream flows are slowing, soil moisture is poor and water shortages are developing in a severe drought region that covers much of eastern Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island, the Drought Monitor reported.
The state has declared a Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central regions. A significant drought continues in the Southeast and Connecticut River Valley regions, while a mild drought persists in western Massachusetts and Cape Cod.
So far, 133 of the state’s 351 cities and towns have imposed mandatory restrictions on outdoor water use, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
Among them: The Adams Fire District and the Williamstown Water Department.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW: Daily rounds of heavy downpours could cause flash flooding from Arizona to the mid-South region, including Kentucky and West Virginia, over the next several days, according to the government’s Weather Prediction Center.
A heat wave continues this weekend in the Pacific Northwest, with highs reaching 100-plus, while the Deep South remains hot and humid and the Central Plains eastward to New England enjoy a pleasantly cool spell for mid-summer.
For the week ahead, a major hot spell is expected from the Northern Plains to the upper Midwest with highs near or above 100, while flooding monsoonal rains continue over the already soggy Southwest. The Pacific Northwest can look forward to relief from the intense heat.
CLIMATE UPDATE: Human-caused climate change made last week’s deadly heat wave in England and Wales at least 10 times more likely and added a few degrees to how brutally hot it got, a just released study reported.
A team of international scientists found that the heat wave that set a new national record high of 104.5 degrees was made stronger and more likely by the buildup of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas. They said that temperatures were up to 7 degrees warmer during the heat wave than they would have been without climate change.
The daily highest temperatures were the most unusual, a one-in-1,000-year event in the current warmer world, but “almost impossible in a world without climate change,” the study by World Weather Attribution scientists said. Last week’s heat smashed the old national record by nearly 3 degrees.
In addition to spurring people to cut greenhouse gas emissions, study co-author Gabe Vecchi, said, "this heat wave and heat waves like it should be a reminder that we have to adapt to a warmer world. We are not living in our parents’ world anymore.”
Information from the Associated Press and the Boston Globe was included in this report. The Outlook is today's look ahead at the weather this weekend and next week, including its impact on the Berkshires and beyond.