Another powerful snowstorm is on its way. Here's how much snow the Berkshires can expect by Saturday morning

A powerful, strengthening storm is expected to bring heavy snow and high winds to the Berkshires beginning late Friday.
The National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y., has issued a winter storm watch countywide from 6 p.m. Friday through 7 p.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is possible with totals ranging from 5 to 10 inches. Winds may gust up to 40 mph, making travel very difficult, forecasters said.
The snowfall, up to one inch per hour at times, may mix with or change to sleet at times on Friday night, followed by light to moderate snow into Saturday afternoon before ending at night.
The city of Pittsfield issued a snow emergency with the usual parking restrictions, effective from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
It will be a close call, however, typical of this winter’s pattern. In areas just north of the county, including all of Vermont and upstate New York, heavy snow up to a foot or more and strong winds could make travel challenging, according to the weather service.
Conditions will vary widely across New England, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Dean DeVore in an online post. The amount of snow will depend on the development of a coastal storm off the mid-Atlantic Coast.
If it reaches its full potential, northern Berkshire County could see closer to a foot of snow, he indicated. Otherwise, an intrusion of milder air could hold down the total, especially in lower-lying areas of South County.
“The storm will hit airline travel hard,” DeVore noted, especially with more travelers beginning spring break getaways. Boston’s Logan International Airport and Albany International are among the many hubs in the East that may see delays and cancellations as the storm arrives early this weekend.