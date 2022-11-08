Yes, it's November. That means a big chill, a warmup and, by the weekend, a tropical rainstorm

After a “September in November” warm spell that saw golfers crowding area links and swimmers in lakes around the county, it’s back to late autumn reality this week.
Coming “attractions” include a downright bone-chilling Wednesday morning, with sunrise lows expected near 20, followed by a return to above-normal temperatures to close out the week.
The wild card: A tropical rainstorm that’s expected to hit Florida’s Atlantic coast Wednesday.
Nicole’s the name, and near-hurricane force winds with torrential downpours is her game. After weakening on an inland, northeast-bound trek, the remnants of the storm should affect Berkshire County from Friday afternoon into early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Nicole could become only the fourth November hurricane to make landfall in the mainland U.S. in records dating to the mid-19th century, and the first to do so in 37 years, Weather.com reported.
At least two inches of rain and winds gusting above 40 mph are forecast for western Massachusetts, government forecaster Dan Thompson stated. Flooding is possible in urban and poor drainage areas while isolated to scattered flash flooding may occur with any intense rainfall rates or repeated bands of heavy rainfall.
Flooding on major rivers is a slight possibility, depending on the track and remaining strength of Nicole’s remnants.
Before taking aim at the Northeast, Nicole is forecast to hit Florida as a category-1 hurricane with winds of 75 mph on Wednesday night, the National Hurricane Center predicted.
A hurricane warning is up from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia County line. After landfall, Nicole's center is expected to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia Thursday and Thursday night.
Along with heavy rainfall and damaging winds, a dangerous storm surge is expected along much of Florida’s east coast and portions of coastal Georgia, accompanied by damaging waves.
Nicole is a large tropical cyclone, with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 380 miles from the center, hurricane center forecasters stated.
"It is extremely unusual for tropical storms to hit the east coast of Florida in November," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell stated in an online post. "Besides the 1935 Miami Hurricane, the only other storm to hit Florida's east coast during the month was an unnamed system in 1946."
The predicted track of the storm as of midday Tuesday showed it approaching western New England around sunrise Saturday. The track is subject to change, but downpours and strong winds are expected to arrive Friday evening.