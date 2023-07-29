Get ready for a break in the weather: A comfortable cooldown is heading our way.

As the calendar is about to flip to August, weather-weary Berkshire folks and visitors can look forward to some of the summer season's most pleasant weather.
From Sunday until Thursday and perhaps beyond, sunlit and moonlit skies, temperatures in the comfortable upper 70s by day and mid-50s by night, and a break from constant thundershowers until late in the week.
It will be a welcome break from what many consider the worst July in recent memory, with too many steamy tropical days, a frequent barrage of showers and thunderstorms, several bouts of hazardous smoke from Canadian wildfires and a bumper crop of mosquitoes.
With three days to go, the National Weather Service has recorded just over 8 inches — double the average July rainfall at its Pittsfield and North Adams observation stations.
One more round of showers and thunder is predicted for Saturday from midday through early evening, but the latest guidance indicates a lower likelihood of severe storms than earlier forecasts had suggested.
The leading edge of cooler air from Canada will pass through western New England by late in the day — heat and humidity will be replaced by much cooler, more comfortable and refreshing air. Sunday’s highs are unlikely to make it out of the upper 70s and the early-morning lows on Monday could drop to near 50.
More of the same for much of the work week, but scattered showers may revisit the region on Thursday and especially on Friday. The early outlook for the following weekend (Aug. 5 and 6) looks promising,
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended forecast for Aug. 4-10 indicates a good chance of below-normal temperatures and likely above-average rainfall.
The tropics have been quiet so far this hurricane season, but AccuWeather.com reports a system could develop over the next few days near the Leeward Islands in the eastern Caribbean.
“A jet stream dip will usher in much cooler and less humid air to the Northeast, as well as parts of the Southeast," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno. That should keep any tropical system that reaches the central Atlantic away from the U.S. next week, he explained.
At the risk of rushing the season, AccuWeather has issued its fall weather outlook. For the Northeast, lingering warmth is expected in September, with a seasonal chill developing by the end of the month. The first frost of the season will hold off until mid-October, potentially extending the growing season for farmers and gardeners across western New England.
Day by day
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a 60 percent chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, high 80-85, overnight low in the mid-50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, mid-70s. Partly cloudy at night, low 50-55.
Monday: Sunny, near 75; partly cloudy at night, around 50.
Tuesday: Sunny, low-70s, clear overnight, upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny, around 75. Partly cloudy after dark, around 55.
Thursday: Partly cloudy, 40 percent chance of showers, upper-70s, nighttime low 60-65.
Friday: Some clouds, 60 percent chance of thundershowers, high 70-75, low 55-60.