The hot spell is over; and the Berkshires now need a soaking rain to avoid drought

The two-day hot spell that felt like mid-summer — without the high humidity — matched and broke records in the Berkshires for the beginning of June.
But the pop-up showers and thunderstorms in parts of the county on Friday afternoon and evening ushered in a return to more normal weather for the season. Temperatures will even be below the range of low-50s to low-70s typical for the region during the final three weeks of spring.
Call it a case of “weather whiplash,” as detailed by AccuWeather.com on Friday afternoon.
Friday afternoon’s 90-degree reading easily outpaced the previous high for June 2 — 85 recorded in 2013 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport. At Harriman-and-West in North Adams, the early afternoon high was 89, dropping to 76 in a one-hour period during heavy thunderstorms that included hail and caused a flash flood warning.
On Thursday, the high of 87 at the Pittsfield airport came close but didn’t tie the June 1 record of 89 from 1999.
Mid-afternoon thunderstorms also were reported by the National Weather Service in Central and South Berkshire.
In order to avoid a potential moderate drought, a soaking rainfall or two are needed. Since May 3, there has only been one that qualified — just under an inch on May 20. Soils are drying out, streams are running low, and the brief but intense heat only made things worse.
Looking ahead, there will be mixed clouds and sun on Saturday, with an outside chance of scattered showers. Highs in the mid-60s and overnight lows in the mid-40s will feel refreshing to those who wilt in summertime heat.
Sunday should be a bit milder but still comfortable, with sunshine breaking through any lingering cloud cover and a low-probability chance of an occasional shower in some spots.
For the work and school week, temperatures 5 to 10 degrees hang on with a cool pool of air settling in over the Northeast region. Any showers will be scattered, according to current forecasts, so there may be only a very limited impact on the dry, pre-drought conditions in western New England, as reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The long-range forecast for June 9-15 from the Climate Prediction Center indicates below normal temperatures and near-normal rainfall.