Polar outbreak set to move out. Look for above-average temps for the week ahead

Thursday: Possible early snow or rain showers, then mostly sunny, 40-45. Partly cloudy overnight, near 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, very windy, high near 10. Mostly cloudy at night, temperatures holding steady, with gusty winds.

How to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Here are some helpful tips:

• Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

• Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

• Let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe, even at a trickle, helps prevent pipes from freezing.

• Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

• If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55.

Source: American Red Cross.