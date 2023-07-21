A rain-free weekend? That's what forecasters are predicting for the Berkshires

When devastating rains swept through the Northeast, farmers in the region were dealt a devastating blow at the worst possible time. Plants were too early to harvest, but are now too late to replant in the abbreviated growing season. Some of the hardest hit farms were located along rivers in Vermont where farmers who'd spent months nurturing tomato, watermelon and other plants saw their efforts wiped out in a matter of hours. Storms dumped up to two months’ worth of rain in a couple of days in parts of the region, surpassing the amount that fell when Tropical Storm Irene blew through in 2011.