A rain-free weekend? That's what forecasters are predicting for the Berkshires

Put away your umbrella and other rain gear! Plan a beach day or two.
Since we’re all feeling waterlogged, with more than three times the normal rainfall so far for July, the forecast for the next three days (Saturday through Monday) is more than enough to cheer the most bedraggled soul. Clear sailing! Not a drop of rain.
That’s the promise from the forecasters, who point out that even though we’re closing in on 8 inches of rain for this month, July 2021 holds the 21st century record of 10.75 inches, per the National Weather Service observation station at Pittsfield Municipal Airport (12.15 inches at Harriman-and-West-Airport in North Adams).
With 10 days to go, we could get there, but no one’s rooting for a new July or August record, right? (Tropical Storm Irene in August 2011 brought the total that month to 10.25 inches).
If you’re not keeping score, note that rain has fallen in the Berkshires so far this month on 12 out of 21 days — six days saw downpours.
Back to the good news: Following Friday’s thundershowers, it’s nothing but clear skies and 0 percent chance of rain for the three-day period starting Saturday. It will be less humid, too, with highs in the upper 70s. Same for Sunday, though slightly warmer.
Monday will be warmer and more humid, but showers are unlikely. Not so on Tuesday, when it’s back to this month’s typical pattern of showers and thunderstorms, though less than a 50-50 chance. Wednesday and Thursday are shaping up as dry, with rising temperatures.
But if you dread heat, be warned: By the end of the week, we could experience some of the summer’s highest temperatures, according to AccuWeather.com. On average, it tends to rain once every three or four days in summer. But since June 20, it’s been more like every other day, again on average, with several onslaughts of showers and thunderstorm continuing several days at a time.
That’s held high daytime temperatures down, with no 90-degree highs since June 2, though we hit 89 on July 6, the month’s high so far.
"As the pattern evolves and the week progresses, temperatures will push into the 90s in a number of locations, especially in the major metro areas," AccuWeather meteorologist Joe Lundberg said in an online post. "As heat from the western U.S. builds over the northern Plains early next week, a brief surge of heat will have eyes for the Great Lakes and Atlantic Seaboard later in the week.”
Any spike in extreme heat is likely to be brief, as data suggest another change in the weather pattern will usher cooler air into the Northeast by the start of August, Lundberg pointed out.
The Climate Prediction Center’s extended outlook for July 28-Aug. 3 calls for above normal temperatures and rainfall for Berkshire County. The CPC’s just-issued full-month August outlook signals a hot month in western New England, with above normal temperatures very likely, but it’s 50-50 on whether rainfall is above or below average.