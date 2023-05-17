Freeze warning issued for the Berkshires. Here’s how cold it will be Thursday (Hint: You might want to cover your plants)

Surprised by the wind-whipped big chill on a mid-May day that felt more like late-March?
You weren’t alone. Many people in the Berkshires were caught off-guard by Wednesday’s pre-dawn arrival of an exceptionally cold, dry air mass from Canada.
See-saw spring weather continues with crop-killing frost that is expected between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Albany, N.Y.
The government forecasters issued a freeze warning — very rare for mid-May — for western New England and nearby New York, with lows from the mid-20s to the lower-30s possible.
The record low for May 18 recorded at Pittsfield Municipal Airport was 27 in 1953.
Also noteworthy from the record books: On May 18, 2002, 2 inches of snow fell at the airport, the latest measurable snowfall on record in Pittsfield. At least, there’s none of that in the forecast.
For early Thursday, if you have tender plants and vegetables, they would welcome a blanket. As the weather service warned, frost will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected water pipes.
As a precaution, forecasters suggested, to prevent freezing and possible bursting, outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Homeowners with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
The weather service also issued a red flag warning, in effect countywide until 8 p.m. Wednesday. Powerful northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, combined with desert-like low humidity of 20 percent and tinder-dry woodlands, could cause rapid spread of any uncontrolled brushfires.
State law prohibits local permits for open burning, starting May 1.
Temperatures will warm back up to seasonal highs in the upper-60s and low-70s for Friday and the weekend. The next chance of rain is on Saturday afternoon and evening, ending by dawn on Sunday.
So far this month, only an inch of rainfall has been recorded, half of the normal amount. It’s been nearly two weeks since the last light shower.
Allergy-sufferers shouldn’t expect any immediate relief from tree pollen, reported by pollen.com at high levels in Pittsfield.
According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, trees release more pollen during dry and windy weather. Light, steady rain showers can wash the pollen away, keeping it from flying through the air.
So, some moderate relief is in sight on Saturday, assuming the predicted rain showers reach the region.
Looking Ahead ...
Thursday: Areas of frost between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Then, mostly sunny, high 60-65. Clear at night, low around 40.
Friday: Sunny, near 70. Mostly cloudy overnight, pre-dawn showers possible, low 45-50.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, continuing at night, high near 65, low around 50.
Sunday: Turning mostly sunny, near 70; partly cloudy at night, 45-50.
Monday: Mostly clear, upper 60s.
Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.