Freeze warning issued for the Berkshires. Here’s how cold it will be Thursday (Hint: You might want to cover your plants)

Looking Ahead. . .

Thursday: Areas of frost between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Then, mostly sunny, high 60-65. Clear at night, low around 40.

Friday: Sunny, near 70. Mostly cloudy overnight, pre-dawn showers possible, low 45-50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers likely, continuing at night, high near 65, low around 50.

Sunday: Turning mostly sunny, near 70; partly cloudy at night, 45-50.

Monday: Mostly clear, upper 60s.

Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.