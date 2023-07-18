Flood and air quality alerts issued for Berkshire County as we get ready for another stormy July day

It's another hazy, stormy day in the Berkshires — part of a historically wet July with rainfall totals currently running triple the 84-year average at Pittsfield Municipal Airport.
The hazy skies polluted by Canadian wildfire smoke prompted an extended air quality alert from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection on Tuesday, expiring at midnight. The Environmental Protection Agency’s index of poor air quality stood at 138 in Pittsfield and North Adams at 8 a.m.
That’s within the levels unhealthy for sensitive groups — children and adults, especially those with asthma, lung or heart disease, and older adults. Sensitive children and adults should limit prolonged outdoor activity, the EPA suggested.
The index ranges from 100 to 500 — above 150 signals unhealthy air for everyone, while 200 or higher indicates increasingly hazardous air pollution.
The arrival of thundershowers Tuesday afternoon should help clear the air, according to the National Weather Service.
But a flood watch is up from noon through late night. Because the ground is saturated following more than 7 inches of rain so far this month, excessive runoff from intense storms could cause flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations, the advisory stated. Area creeks and streams are running high and could overflow with more heavy rain.
Numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. Some could become severe with locally damaging wind gusts and large hail, the weather service cautioned. Partial morning sunshine was expected to set the stage for the storms as the leading edge of somewhat cooler air approaches western New England.
Two batches of showers and possible strong to severe thunderstorms are expected in the early to mid afternoon and again in the evening.
Look for a break on Wednesday, with drier air and mostly sunny skies before the showery weather pattern returns for late Thursday through Saturday, with Friday likely to bring another round of thunderstorms.
Seven-Day Forecast ...
Tuesday: Hazy skies followed by showers likely during the afternoon and into the evening, high around 80, nighttime low near 60. Chances of rainfall range from 50 to 60 percent.
Wednesday: Morning fog, then sunny, near 80; mostly clear at night, upper-50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs 80 to 85 followed by a 30 percent chance of afternoon thundershowers. Mostly cloudy at night, 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low 60 to 65.
Friday: Partly cloudy during the day, 70 percent chance of afternoon thundershowers, high in the upper 70s. At night, showers likely, 60 percent chance, low near 60.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, upper 70s, slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy after dark, 30 percent chance of thundershowers.
Sunday and Monday: Mostly clear, highs around 80, lows in the upper 50s.
Source: National Weather Service forecast for Berkshire County.