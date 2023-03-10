Don't pack away those snow shovels and plows just yet

Spring, at least by the calendar, is just over a week away. But winter shows no signs of loosening its grip, with two potential snowfalls on the horizon.
Bear in mind that temperatures have been above normal on average this season, so storm predictions are frequently adjusted, typically downward.
On the bright side, however, daylight saving time is back as of 2 a.m. Sunday, so set your timepieces ahead by one hour — at least those that don’t do it for you automatically.
With the future of twice-a-year time-shifting still unresolved, here’s the upshot for the upcoming week: Early risers will be commuting, or dog-walking, in darkness, with dawn breaking after 7 all week. But sunset will be after 7 p.m., a boon for folks enjoying after-work and after-school outdoor activities. And we’re gaining 2 to 3 minutes of daylight … every day.
Here’s the scenario for winter weather as of Friday afternoon, though it bears repeating that this season’s storms have been notoriously unpredictable:
• A weak system from the Great Lakes region may drop anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of mainly light snow by mid-morning Saturday, with the higher amounts in South County, although snow showers may linger until sunshine breaks out in the afternoon.
• A deepening coastal storm with nor’easter potential is set to develop offshore from the mid-Atlantic to New England coastline on Monday night and Tuesday. “The exact track and intensity will determine how much snow we get,” according to NewsChannel 13 senior meteorologist Paul Caiano, who also forecasts for WAMC Northeast Public Radio.
AccuWeather is predicting 6 to 10 inches of snow for the Berkshires between Monday night and Wednesday morning. If the forecast pans out, the greatest impact on travel would be during the Tuesday morning and afternoon commutes.
• The rest of next week should be dry with increasing sunshine and daytime highs around 40, which is average for mid-March. Nighttime lows in the mid-20s are also close to normal for the final week of winter.
Looking ahead, from March 17-23, the government’s Climate Prediction Center outlook for Western Massachusetts leans toward colder than normal temperatures and above-average snow or rainfall.