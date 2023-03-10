Western Massachusetts just had its third-warmest winter on record

With snow on the ground it may not feel like winter is over, but it is to meteorologists, who measure the season as December through February.

Their data is in, and on average, this winter was one of the warmest.

The average winter temperature in Massachusetts, 33.7 degrees, was the warmest on record, tied with 2015-16, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The western part of the state was nearly as warm — we just had our third-warmest winter on record at an average temperature of 30.6 degrees, according to NOAA.

It's not a blip in the data, it's part of a trend in which winters are warming.

"We're on a trend where the typical normal in another decade or two will be above freezing," said Michael Rawlins, associate director of the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and an associate professor in the Department of Earth, Geographic and Climate Sciences.

Statewide and in Western Massachusetts, the four warmest average winter temperatures on record, data that goes back more than 100 years, have all been in the past 22 years, NOAA data shows.

“The connection to climate change to climate scientists is obvious," Rawlins said. "The warming is undoubtedly linked to our human activities, namely the burning of fossil fuels. That science is beyond doubt."

So how warm was it this winter in the Berkshires, specifically?

It was on average 29.4 degrees at the Pittsfield airport this winter, according to Christina Speciale, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Albany. That's the third-warmest winter on record for the city, but data measured at the airport has missing years of information as is not as thorough as data for the state or some cities.

Albany, which has more complete temperature records going back about 150 years, saw its fourth warmest winter, she said.