What does the Farmer's Almanac predict for this coming winter? Don't wait to dig out the coats.

“A season of shivers” is on the way for the 2022 winter season across the U.S., according to The 2022 Old Farmer's Almanac.
It appears the Berkshires will have a cold and dry winter season, while municipalities to the east will experience a cold and snowy season.
“This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” says Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “In some places, the super cold of the coming winter will also bring lots of snow. This extreme wintry mix is expected in areas of New England.”
The Almanac has an 80 percent–accurate weather forecast, and has served as a guide for Americans and Canadians for more than 230 years.
According to the Almanac website, The Old Farmer’s Almanac uses three scientific disciplines to make long-range predictions: solar science, the study of sunspots and other solar activity; climatology, the study of prevailing weather patterns; and meteorology, the study of the atmosphere.
“We predict weather trends and events by comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity,” the website states. “Our forecasts emphasize temperature and precipitation deviations from averages, or normals. These are based on 30-year statistical averages prepared by government meteorological agencies."
The newest edition is now available for purchase in many grocery stores or wherever books are sold.