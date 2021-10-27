Berkshire county may be in for a treat after all.
The outlook for Halloween activities in the Berkshires has improved, forecasters said. Friday is likely to be rain-free until late at night, and Halloween evening on Sunday should be overcast but dry for trick-or-treating. Saturday looks wet, with a 70-percent chance of rain during the day and evening, so plan to do the Monster Mash indoors. Reminder there is no Pittsfield Halloween parade this year, but trick-or-treat is still set for Saturday.
The following towns have announced trick or treat hours or alternative activities. Homes wishing to participate in trick or treat should turn on their outside lights.
Adams: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Adams Lions Club Halloween Parade at 4 p.m. from the Adams Community Bank’s Center and Myrtle streets parking lot, to Center Street, Park Street to Armory Court, proceed to the Theatre Building and continue to the Ashuwillticook Rail Trail and head north to the Visitor Center.
Alford: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Becket: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Cheshire: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Clarksburg: No information
Dalton: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Egremont: No trick-or-treat hours. Halloween party for children from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, in French Park.
Florida: No information
Great Barrington: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Hancock: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Hinsdale: Trick or Trunk, 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Come dressed in costumes and walk to different stations around the town to receive goodies. The walk starts at Kittredge School. Park at the Town Hall.
Lanesborough: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Lee: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, for Lee residents only
Lenox: Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; Trunk or Treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at the Lenox Community Center, 65 Walker St.; Downtown Trick or Treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, participating businesses will display a pumpkin in their window. Events open to families residing in Lenox and Lenox Dale as well as families with students currently attending Lenox Public Schools or child care centers. Children must be accompanied by an adult and face masks are required for all.
Monterey: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Mount Washington: No trick or treat hours.
New Ashford: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
New Marlborough: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
North Adams: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Otis: Drive-thru trunk or treat from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Otis Ridge. Registration is required by Oct. 22 for trick-or-treaters and those who will decorate cars and hand out goodies. To register, visit townofotisma.com/event/trunk-or-treat/.
Peru: No information
Pittsfield: 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30
Richmond: Trick or treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. "Trunk or Treat" style trick or treat for residents from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, at Richmond Consolidated School parking lot.
Sandisfield: Town-wide Halloween Trick or Treat Trail, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31. Sign up by Oct. 20 to have your house added to the Trick or Treat Trail Map and receive a free "Halloween Trail" lawn marker indicating participation. Contact Kowgirlruby@yahoo.com or 413-269-7357. Visit tinyurl.com/ufjkw7vf for more information.
Savoy: Trunk or Treat, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Town Park
Sheffield: 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Stockbridge: Trick or Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31; Haunted House, 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Grange Hall, 51 Church St.; 11th Annual Pumpkin Walk-About from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, outside the Stockbridge Library. Children who drop off a carved pumpkin will receive a free book while supplies last. A free Take and Make craft available while supplies last. Halloween-themed storytimes at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on the front lawn. Space limited. Reservations required. Information: stockbridgelibrary.org.
Tyringham: A trick or treat hayride will be held Saturday, Oct. 30. Participants will meet at the fire pavilion at 1:30 p.m. and wagons will depart at 2 p.m., with a small gathering at the fire pavilion afterward. Families are asked to preregister for the event at the Tyringham Post Office.
Washington: Pumpkin Walk canceled
West Stockbridge: Trick or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, followed by a free Halloween Haunts Drive-Thru hosted by the Parks and Recreation Committee and the West Stockbridge Police Department from 7 to 9 p.m. at Town Hall, 21 State Line Road.
Williamstown: 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Windsor: Trunk or Treat from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Town Park