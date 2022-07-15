Where’s the rain we need? Maybe on Monday, but not enough to ease the drought

Although Berkshire County remains spared from the intense heat plaguing much of the nation, the next seven days will feel like typical mid-summer here — warm days, muggy nights, and frequent chances of showers and thunderstorms.
What’s less likely is what’s needed most — a steady rainfall to ease the deepening drought following nearly three months of below normal precipitation.
As reported in Friday’s Eagle, drought conditions are expanding statewide, and any rain the region gets is much needed and beneficial, the National Weather Service forecasters in Albany, N.Y., pointed out.
This weekend, there will be plenty of sunshine with only a low probability of stray showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will be rising, especially on Sunday, along with humidity levels.
We’re in the year’s warmest average temperature zone for the next two weeks, with a pre-dawn low of 59 and a late-afternoon high of 80. Look for daily temperatures to exceed that range, though nothing record-breaking is in sight.
The best chance for a potentially useful rainfall is on Monday, though details remain up in the air. There are lower probabilities of showers or thunderstorms for the rest of the week, with hot days until Thursday, when a slightly cooler air mass should arrive.
The Climate Prediction Center’s two-week outlook for western New England indicates above normal temperatures for the final two weeks of July, with rainfall near normal.
NATIONAL OVERVIEW
The heat dome that’s been suffocating much of the central U.S. into the Deep South and Texas remains anchored, with the worst impact this weekend in much of Kansas, into northern Oklahoma.
Also suffering from excessive heat: The lower elevations of the Desert Southwest, with some 110s for highs this weekend across eastern California into southern Nevada and Arizona.
The seasonal monsoon continues to produce heavy showers over much of the Southwest and the Southern Rockies, while the West Coast remains dry.
Heat continues full blast for most of the central U.S., especially over the Plains. Some daily records will be possible for both daytime highs and unusually warm nighttime lows.
The northern two-thirds of the East will see above normal temperatures. Frequent showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Florida, the rest of the Southeast and the central Gulf Coast region, with temperatures near normal.
A special alert issued Friday by the government’s Climate Prediction Center warns that extreme and persistent heat and humidity will intensify over the central and southern Great Plains, the northern Rockies and the Mississippi Valley into Texas for the rest of July.
Daily highs will range from the mid-90s to mid-100s. The heat furnace coincides with the hottest time of the year, the CPC pointed out.
The bottom line: With minimal rainfall in the forecast, the excessive heat will cause rapidly worsening drought conditions in the hard-hit areas.
“Impacts to human health may be widespread and substantial agricultural impacts on crops and livestock are likely,” the government agency predicted.
CLIMATE UPDATE
Last month was among Earth’s warmest Junes, according to data from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
With worldwide temperatures about two degrees above the historical average based on 140 years of records, last month tied with 2020 for the warmest June on record.
Both NASA and NOAA use about 10,000 land-based temperature stations around the globe, in addition to multiple ocean measurements, to calculate the global average temperature.
Warming was especially dramatic in parts of Europe and Asia, said Ahira Sánchez-Lugo, a scientist with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information and the lead author of the agency’s Global Climate Report.
She noted that while summer months always feature hot spells, “we’re seeing these types of heat waves more intensely and more frequently.”
This past week, temperatures soared to 115 in parts of Spain, Portugal and France as the continent’s heat wave expanded. The worst of the heat is still to come in France, where Météo-France, the country’s equivalent to the U.S. National Weather Service, warned that Monday has the potential to be one of the hottest ever recorded across France.
By early next week, the United Kingdom will be baking, with highs above 95 in central, southern and eastern England, including London, prompting the U.K. Met Office to issue a rare Amber Extreme heat warning.
Material from the Washington Post was included in the Climate Update. The Outlook is today's look ahead at the weather this weekend and next week, including its impact on the Berkshires and beyond. Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather forecasts for Berkshire County.