How big is this snow storm? Well, Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel showed up in the Berkshires

Jim Cantore in Lenox next to camera

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was spotted filming in Lenox on Tuesday morning.

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LENOX — We might not have thundersnow with this epic nor'easter, but we do have Jim Cantore in the Berkshires.

The Weather Channel star meteorologist — known for his over-the-top appearances at the most dramatic storm events throughout the United States — was spotted reporting around 6 a.m. Tuesday across from the Lenox Town Hall by Eagle photographer Stephanie Zollshan.

Jim Cantore in front of camera holding snow

Jim Cantore, known for his animated weather reports across the country, tweeted scenes from Stockbridge early Tuesday morning.

At 5:11 a.m., Cantore tweeted a video from Stockbridge, writing "Heavy wet snow in Stockbridge, MA.  Couple inches and counting."

Steve Petyerak, a producer with The Weather Channel and Cantore, is traveling with the meteorologist and also tweeted from Stockbridge at 5:41 a.m.

