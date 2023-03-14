How big is this snow storm? Well, Jim Cantore from The Weather Channel showed up in the Berkshires

LENOX — We might not have thundersnow with this epic nor'easter, but we do have Jim Cantore in the Berkshires.

The Weather Channel star meteorologist — known for his over-the-top appearances at the most dramatic storm events throughout the United States — was spotted reporting around 6 a.m. Tuesday across from the Lenox Town Hall by Eagle photographer Stephanie Zollshan.

At 5:11 a.m., Cantore tweeted a video from Stockbridge, writing "Heavy wet snow in Stockbridge, MA. Couple inches and counting."

Steve Petyerak, a producer with The Weather Channel and Cantore, is traveling with the meteorologist and also tweeted from Stockbridge at 5:41 a.m.