Where’s the snow? This month on track (so far) as the least-snowy February on record.

Bare ground, mostly. Mud season and potholes aplenty. Thinning ice and even some open water on area lakes and ponds. Students lounging in the sunshine in T-shirts and shorts at Williams College and other campuses.
What kind of a Berkshires winter is this, anyway?!
It’s certainly off the charts. Follow the numbers: Wednesday’s high of 59 at Pittsfield Municipal Airport — 62 at the North Adams airport — broke an 84-year record for Feb. 15. The mid-morning high of 55 on Friday in Pittsfield came within striking distance of the Feb. 17 all-time high, 57 in 1981.
Although we had a brief return to yesteryear winters earlier this month — 17 below on Feb. 4 — temperatures have been well above normal ever since. And snowfall as of Friday afternoon is zero for the month so far. For the season, the total at Pittsfield’s airport is only 30 inches, far below the historical average of 55 inches at this point (76 inches for the entire winter is the normal average).
It’s true that March can be snowy month around here, but for the next two weeks, there’s no sign of a significant storm in the forecast.
A cold Canadian airmass swept into the Berkshires around midday Friday, sending temperatures closer to normal for this time of year — 16 to 34. So much for spring fever.
“Drastic weather changes as we transition seasons from spring to winter,” quipped National Weather Service meteorologist Andrei Evbuoma in his online analysis. “The stretch of unseasonably mild air has come to an end. While the colder temperatures will be noticeable, these are on par for this time of year [seasonable].”
Except for some sunshine on Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy into next week, with chances of occasional rain and snow showers from Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures will continue above normal, but nowhere near anything resembling spring. A return to normally colder weather for late February looks likely, beginning late next week.
AccuWeather.com long-range forecasters are eying a “weather flip-flop” for March into early April, with a potentially stormier pattern. “The polar vortex may weaken and allow waves of frigid air to push farther south,” meteorologist Alex Sosnowski pointed out. “When the polar vortex remains strong, as it has been in early February, the coldest air is often pent up near the Arctic Circle.”
Looking ahead, the federal government’s Climate Prediction Center’s outlook for western New England from Feb. 24-March 2 indicates a slight chance of slightly below temperatures, with normal precipitation.