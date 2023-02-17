Where’s the snow? This month on track (so far) as the least-snowy February on record.

Day by day

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 35. Increasing clouds at night, mid-20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, mid-40s, nighttime low near 35.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, around 35, overnight low in the mid-20s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon and evening showers, high around 40, low near 30.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers, then mostly cloudy, high near 45, low around 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain and snow showers, high 45-50, nighttime low 25-30.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers possible, high near 40, dropping to the teens overnight.

Saturday (Feb. 25): Cloudy, colder, high around 25, late-night low near 15.

Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County.