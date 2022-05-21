<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Summer heat

It's going to be 90 degrees this weekend in the Berkshires. Here's where to take the kids to cool off

Children enjoy the splash park

With temperatures in the 80s, kids enjoy the splash pad at Noel Field in North Adams on Sunday.

It's time to dig out the sunscreen and plug in the air conditioners. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 90s this weekend in the Berkshires.

According to Albany's News Channel 10, the record high for May 21 was 92 degrees in 1941. Typically, this area doesn't average 90 degree temperatures until the first week of June. Last year, the first 90 degree day was June 7. 

If you're looking for a place to cool off from the heat this weekend, consider taking your family to one of Berkshire County's splashpads"

North Adams Splash Pad

298 State St, North Adams

Clapp Park

Address: 233 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield

The Common

100 1st St, Pittsfield

Evan Gallagher eats ice cream cone

After a very brave visit to the doctor, three-year-old Everett Gallagher digs into his reward of a giant rainbow sherbet cone at Krispy Cones in Lanesborough.

If the ice cream truck isn't headed down your street, here's where you can go to find delicious ice cream and frozen yogurt:

Ayelada

Address: 505 East St., Pittsfield

Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-344-4126

Ben & Jerry’s

Address: 179 South St., Pittsfield

Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Phone: 413-443-5400

Dairy Cone

Address: 197 Tyler St., Pittsfield

Hours: Everyday, noon to 9 p.m. 

Friendly's

Address: 841 Dalton Drive, Pittsfield

Hours: Everyday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Phone: 413-443-0282

King Kone

Address: 133 Fenn St., Pittsfield

Hours: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-496-9485

Krispy Cones Ice Cream

Address: 585 S Main St., Lanesborough

Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Phone: 413-499-9800

Lickety Split

2 Locations

Address: 1010 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams

Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed Tuesdays

Phone: 413-346-4560

Address: 83 Spring St, Williamstown

Hours: Daily, noon to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-652-9815

Lucky’s Ice Cream

Address: 30 W Center St., Lee

Hours: Everyday noon to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-243-1011

Rainbow Shack

Address: 85 Summer St., Adams

Hours: Thursday to Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.

Phone: 413-743-4031

Spoon Cafe

Address: 81 Spring St., Williamstown

Hours: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed Tuesdays

Phone: 413-458-6097

SweetPea's Ice Cream and Catering

Address: 6 Depot St., Dalton

Hours: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 2 to 8:30 p.m.

Phone: 413-842-5192

Triple Scoop

Address: 154 American Legion Drive, North Adams

Hours: Monday to Wednesday 3 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:30 p.m.

Jess Gamari can be reached at jgamari@berkshireeagle.com.

Digital content creator

Jess Gamari has worked at The Berkshire Eagle since 2016. She was previously a Berkshires Week intern in 2013 and a North Adams Transcript summer intern in 2009.

