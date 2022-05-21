It's going to be 90 degrees this weekend in the Berkshires. Here's where to take the kids to cool off

It's time to dig out the sunscreen and plug in the air conditioners. Temperatures are expected to climb to the 90s this weekend in the Berkshires.
According to Albany's News Channel 10, the record high for May 21 was 92 degrees in 1941. Typically, this area doesn't average 90 degree temperatures until the first week of June. Last year, the first 90 degree day was June 7.
If you're looking for a place to cool off from the heat this weekend, consider taking your family to one of Berkshire County's splashpads"
North Adams Splash Pad
298 State St, North Adams
Clapp Park
Address: 233 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield
The Common
100 1st St, Pittsfield
If the ice cream truck isn't headed down your street, here's where you can go to find delicious ice cream and frozen yogurt:
Ayelada
Address: 505 East St., Pittsfield
Hours: Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday noon to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-344-4126
Ben & Jerry’s
Address: 179 South St., Pittsfield
Hours: Sunday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Phone: 413-443-5400
Dairy Cone
Address: 197 Tyler St., Pittsfield
Hours: Everyday, noon to 9 p.m.
Friendly's
Address: 841 Dalton Drive, Pittsfield
Hours: Everyday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Phone: 413-443-0282
King Kone
Address: 133 Fenn St., Pittsfield
Hours: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-496-9485
Krispy Cones Ice Cream
Address: 585 S Main St., Lanesborough
Hours: Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Phone: 413-499-9800
Lickety Split
2 Locations
Address: 1010 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams
Hours: Daily, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., closed Tuesdays
Phone: 413-346-4560
Address: 83 Spring St, Williamstown
Hours: Daily, noon to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-652-9815
Lucky’s Ice Cream
Address: 30 W Center St., Lee
Hours: Everyday noon to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-243-1011
Rainbow Shack
Address: 85 Summer St., Adams
Hours: Thursday to Sunday 2 to 9 p.m.
Phone: 413-743-4031
Spoon Cafe
Address: 81 Spring St., Williamstown
Hours: Everyday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., closed Tuesdays
Phone: 413-458-6097
SweetPea's Ice Cream and Catering
Address: 6 Depot St., Dalton
Hours: Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 2 to 8:30 p.m.
Phone: 413-842-5192
Triple Scoop
Address: 154 American Legion Drive, North Adams
Hours: Monday to Wednesday 3 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday 3 to 9 p.m., Friday 3 to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 9:30 p.m.