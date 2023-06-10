Finally, the smoke has cleared. But for how long will the sunny, warm weather stick around?

What a relief — reasonably clean air!

After enduring unhealthy, hazardous wildfire smoke from Tuesday morning until midday Thursday, the Air Quality Index shows that we can all breathe easier. But there’s no guarantee that wind flow may switch yet again and direct Canadian wildfire air pollution our way.

Day by day. Saturday: Partly sunny, only a very slight chance of showers, high near 70. Partly cloudy overnight, around 50. Sunday: Partly cloudy, mid- to upper 70s, very low chance of showers; mostly cloudy, a better chance of showers at night, mid-50s. Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers very likely during the afternoon and at night, high near 75, low around 60. Tuesday: Showers, low 70s, dropping to low 50s with a 50-50 chance of rain at night. Wednesday: Showers likely, especially during the day, with some sunshine, high near 70; partly cloudy at night, near 50. Thursday: Mostly sunny, showers possible, mid-70s. Mostly clear at night, low 50s. Friday: Mostly sunny with a passing shower, low 70s, some clouds overnight, low 50s. Saturday (June 17): Mostly sunny, near 75. Sources: National Weather Service and AccuWeather.com forecasts for Berkshire County

With the summer solstice just 10 days away, seasonable warmth remains elusive. Though the forecast has brightened for Saturday, Sunday will be the best day of the period.

Showers are in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, but beneficial rain is still needed. Temperatures will recover to near-seasonable highs in the mid-70s, with overnight readings in the low-50s. The extended forecast for the following weekend (June 17-18) looks promising at this point, but there’s no heat in sight.

At the National Weather Service in Albany, forecasters note that the cool, stagnant pool of air responsible for the past week’s dreariness is moving on, to be replaced by a similar system early net week. Showers are possible on Saturday, but only a slight chance as temperatures ease toward 70, still cooler than normal.

Sunday looks sunny with highs of at least 75, noticeably warmer compared to the past week in the region, according to AccuWeather.com.

But another rainmaker will approach from the Great Lakes region on Monday, lingering for three days, at least. A soaking rainfall is possible to open the week, with drying out beginning Tuesday afternoon.

Numerous showers return on Wednesday, with another drying trend beginning Thursday.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, only the western half of Berkshire County from the Connecticut border to the Vermont line is still in the abnormally dry category. To the east, from Florida, Savoy, Peru, Hinsdale and Dalton south to Otis, Becket, Monterey and Sandisfield, moisture from thunderstorms over the past week have eased any pre-drought concerns.

So far this month, only two-thirds of an inch of rain has been recorded by the National Weather Service in Pittsfield. That’s about half an inch below average. But at Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams, 1.3 inches of rain has been measured, mostly from a downpour during a strong thunderstorms on June 2.

The long-range forecast from the Climate Prediction Center indicates near normal temperatures and rainfall for June 16-22 in Western Massachusetts. The average temperature ranges from the mid-50s to the mid-70s, with rainfall for the period averaging just over an inch.

Typically, June is the wettest month in Berkshire County, based on historical records at Pittsfield Municipal Airport, with more than 4.5 inches of rain, on average.

We’re also approaching the longest days of the year, topping out at 15 hours, 15 minutes during the second half of the month. The earliest sunrise is 5:15 (June 13-17) and the latest sunset is 8:32 (June 20-July 3). Twilight at each end of the day is especially prolonged during this period.